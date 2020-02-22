Homes Dump 21.6 Billion Litres of Contaminated Water Daily! Now, We Can Fix This

If we really want India to be better, we all need to do our part. Here is an easy fix for our part of the problem!

Here at The Better India, we are constantly on the search for ways to make India better through our platform. We began this through our stories – finding and writing about the everyday heroes who inspire millions to change for the better.

In 2020, we decided to take it a step further, with the thought that making India better needs to be easy – so the enormous task ahead looks a tad less difficult.

Take water. Urban Indian households release 21.6 billion litres of water contaminated with harsh chemical cleaners down the drain every single day!

So whose problem is this? All of us, to be honest. We all need fresh and clean water – every day.

The country as a whole does not have the resources to increase our sewage treatment capacity immediately. So we as individuals can undoubtedly reduce the harmful chemicals we release into water bodies from our homes.

“Every household consumes laundry detergent, dishwashing liquid or bar, and floor and toilet cleaners on a daily basis. Just making a tiny shift to eco-friendly cleaning products can make a massive impact on not just human health, but our resources too,” Anuradha Parekh, the co-founder of The Better India and Karnival shares.

If something as simple as toilet cleaners and dish soap brings about a difference, count us in!

From TBI, with love to the planet:

So why should you change your existing cleaners? To begin with, they are harmful not just to the planet but also to you!

Read here how your toilet cleaner is borderline poisonous and click here for toxins in your floor cleaners.

Dish soaps are not too far behind in their potential to harm you, and if this isn’t enough, many detergents in India have also tested positive for Nonylphenol, a carcinogen.

This month, we unboxed our ‘clean’ cleaners- a set with a toilet cleaner, laundry detergent, floor cleaner and dish soap.

Simple in thought and impactful in numbers, these home cleaners kill germs in your house but not the planet.

“The Better Home cleaners contain bio-active ingredients like ‘good microbes’ and enzymes, which facilitate natural cleaning action, rather than the brute force of industrial-grade chemicals. These products are free of toxic agents, making them completely safe for infants and pets. Even the waster-water generated from these products can be used productively, for example, to water plants. When released into the drainage system, it doesn’t change the vital and delicate ecological balance,” shares Dhimant Parekh, co-founder of The Better India and Karnival.

So, here’s presenting a box of cleaners that protect your home, and our ultimate home – the Earth!

How are our cleaners different?

We are taking lessons from nature and ensuring we give back to the environment without causing it any harm. The toilet and floor cleaners contain dormant bacteria isolated from nature. They clean the surface and when let out into a water body, biodegrade within three months.

Even in this short time, they do not affect animals or plants in any way. The laundry detergent and dish soap contain plant-derived enzymes which also do not harm the environment.

“While we’ve been fed the idea that cleaning means disinfecting, you’ll be surprised to know that our regular homes do not need such strong disinfectants. We actually need good bacteria working for us, consuming our waste. Even in the drainage and sewage systems, the good microbes continue the cleaning action through natural decomposition,” adds Anuradha.

Click here to order these cleaners and keep your surroundings safe.

A commitment we are happy to make:

Every week we wipe the bacteria on our floors and toilets clean, but we live with the harmful chemicals in these cleaners every day. It is time we make an informed shift to cleaners that keep you safe.

The Better Home cleaners come in a subscription model, so you don’t have to worry every time supplies run out.

The first set comes in reusable plastic bottles. We know it is not the perfect solution, but it is still better than buying a new plastic bottle every month.

(If you have any scalable, affordable alternatives, we’d be delighted to know about them. Please mail us at contact@thebetterindia.com).

Save these bottles even after the cleaners run out because the following sets will come in pouches. Pour the cleaners in the bottles and post the pouches back to us. We will include a stamped envelope, so you don’t have to spend money on the parcels!

Sustainability is a task that we must take up collectively. The Better Home cleaners are a beginning that we hope will multiply into more planet-friendly solutions over time. Join us in this war for the planet. Click here to subscribe for our clean cleaners now!

(Edited by Vinayak Hegde)

