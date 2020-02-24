UPSC Exam Calendar For 2020: Find Out Dates for IAS, IFS, IES, NDA, CDS Exams

Given that the exams span over the entire year, we have grouped them into every quarter and also linked the official notification for the ease of your understanding.

If you are preparing to appear for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination this year, then you must go through the UPSC calendar. The calendar will give you an overview of the various examinations to be held during the year which can help you plan your study schedule better.

Given that the exams span over the entire year, we have grouped them into every quarter and also linked the official notification, for the ease of your understanding.

Exam: CISF AC (EXE) LDCE- 2020

Opening & Closing Date: 4 December 2019 – 24 December 2019

Date of Exam: 1 March 2020 (Sunday)

Notification available here

Exam: Reserved for UPSC RT/Examination

Date of Exam: 8 March 2020 (Sunday)

Exam: N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (I), 2020

Opening & Closing Date: 8 January 2020 – 28 January 2020

Date of Exam: 19 April 2020 (Sunday)

Notification available here

Exam: Civil Service (Preliminary) Examination & Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2020

Note: The Preliminary exam for Civil Services (CS) and Indian Forest Services (IFS ) is the same. Candidates who qualify in the CS (Preliminary) and meet the IFS eligibility criteria will be shortlisted for the IFS (Main) Examination.

Opening & Closing Date: 12 February 2020 – 3 March 2020

Date of Exam: 31 May 2020 (Sunday)

Notification available here

Exam: I.E.S./ I.S.S. Examination 2020

Opening & Closing Date: 25 March 2020 – 13 April 2020

Date of Exam: 26 June 2020 (Friday)

Exam: Combined Geo/Scientist (Main) Examination 2020

Date of Exam: 27 June 2020 (Saturday)

Exam: Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2020

Date of Exam: 28 June 2020 (Sunday)

Exam: Reserved for UPSC RT/Examination 2020

Date of Exam: 5 July 2020 (Sunday)

Exam: Combined Medical Services Examination, 2020

Opening & Closing Date: 8 April 2020 – 28 April 2020

Date of Exam: 19 July 2020 (Sunday)

Exam: Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2020

Opening & Closing Date: 22 April 2020 – 12 May 2020

Date of Exam: 9 August 2020 (Sunday)

Exam: Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination 2020

Date of Exam: 23 August 2020 (Sunday)

Exam: N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (II), 2020

Opening & Closing Date: 10 June 2020 – 30 June 2020

Date of Exam: 6 September 2020 (Sunday)

Exam: Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination

Date of Exam: 13 September 2020 (Sunday)

Exam: Civil Services (Main) Examination

Date of Exam: 18 September 2020 (Friday)

Notification available here

Exam: Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination

Date of Exam: 4 October 2020 (Sunday)

Exam: C.D.S. Examination (II), 2020

Opening & Closing Date: 5 August 2020 – 25 August 2020

Date of Exam: 8 November 2020 (Sunday)

Exam: Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2020

Date of Exam: 22 November 2020 (Sunday)

Exam: S.O./Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE

Opening & Closing Date: 16 September 2020 – 6 October 2020

Date of Exam: 12 December 2020 (Saturday)

Exam: Reserved for RT/Examination

Date of Exam: 20 December 2020

