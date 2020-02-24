UPSC Exam Calendar For 2020: Find Out Dates for IAS, IFS, IES, NDA, CDS Exams

If you are preparing to appear for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination this year, then you must go through the UPSC calendar. The calendar will give you an overview of the various examinations to be held during the year which can help you plan your study schedule better.
Given that the exams span over the entire year, we have grouped them into every quarter and also linked the official notification, for the ease of your understanding.
Exam: CISF AC (EXE) LDCE- 2020
Opening & Closing Date: 4 December 2019 – 24 December 2019
Date of Exam: 1 March 2020 (Sunday)
Notification available here
Exam: Reserved for UPSC RT/Examination
Date of Exam: 8 March 2020 (Sunday)
Exam: N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (I), 2020
Opening & Closing Date: 8 January 2020 – 28 January 2020
Date of Exam: 19 April 2020 (Sunday)
Notification available here
Exam: Civil Service (Preliminary) Examination & Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2020
Note: The Preliminary exam for Civil Services (CS) and Indian Forest Services (IFS ) is the same. Candidates who qualify in the CS (Preliminary) and meet the IFS eligibility criteria will be shortlisted for the IFS (Main) Examination.
Opening & Closing Date: 12 February 2020 – 3 March 2020
Date of Exam: 31 May 2020 (Sunday)
Notification available here
Exam: I.E.S./ I.S.S. Examination 2020
Opening & Closing Date: 25 March 2020 – 13 April 2020
Date of Exam: 26 June 2020 (Friday)
Exam: Combined Geo/Scientist (Main) Examination 2020
Date of Exam: 27 June 2020 (Saturday)
Exam: Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2020
Date of Exam: 28 June 2020 (Sunday)
Exam: Reserved for UPSC RT/Examination 2020
Date of Exam: 5 July 2020 (Sunday)
Exam: Combined Medical Services Examination, 2020
Opening & Closing Date: 8 April 2020 – 28 April 2020
Date of Exam: 19 July 2020 (Sunday)
Exam: Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2020
Opening & Closing Date: 22 April 2020 – 12 May 2020
Date of Exam: 9 August 2020 (Sunday)
Exam: Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination 2020
Date of Exam: 23 August 2020 (Sunday)
Exam: N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (II), 2020
Opening & Closing Date: 10 June 2020 – 30 June 2020
Date of Exam: 6 September 2020 (Sunday)
Exam: Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
Date of Exam: 13 September 2020 (Sunday)
Exam: Civil Services (Main) Examination
Date of Exam: 18 September 2020 (Friday)
Notification available here
Exam: Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
Date of Exam: 4 October 2020 (Sunday)
Exam: C.D.S. Examination (II), 2020
Opening & Closing Date: 5 August 2020 – 25 August 2020
Date of Exam: 8 November 2020 (Sunday)
Exam: Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2020
Date of Exam: 22 November 2020 (Sunday)
Exam: S.O./Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE
Opening & Closing Date: 16 September 2020 – 6 October 2020
Date of Exam: 12 December 2020 (Saturday)
Exam: Reserved for RT/Examination
Date of Exam: 20 December 2020
Also Read: What Should My Time Table for UPSC Preparation Be Like? 3 IAS Officers Answer
(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)