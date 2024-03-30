‘Like Swiss Chalets’: Couple Returned From Switzerland To Build Dreamy Homestay Near Nainital

After spending a decade abroad, Varun Gupta and Ite Kaul longed to go back home. Born in the hills of Nainital and Kashmir respectively, the duo decided to start Himalaica near Nainital - a nature retreat inspired by chalets of Switzerland.'

After living for more than a decade in a foreign land, what Varun Gupta and Ite Kaul missed most was their homeland.

While the couple loved where they were and their jobs, the two yearned to go back home. This feeling followed them wherever they went. They soon co-founded Himalaica, a luxury resort.

“Living in Switzerland, we always felt like we were missing something. Home is where the heart is and our heart was in the mountains. The yearning to go back home only became stronger with time. We decided to plan our move back home and start Himalaica,” Varun said in a conversation with The Better India.

Nestled between forests and streams, at a small distance from the hustle and bustle of Nainital city, Himalaica is a perfect getaway to experience the Himalayas with delicious food.

Varun and Ite’s Homecoming

Dubbing themselves the ‘Himalayan boy and girl’, Varun and Ite, who spent their formative years in Nainital and Srinagar, share an immense love for nature and the wilderness.

Their retreat became a pivotal point in bringing the two back home. “Making the move back after dedicating so many years of our careers abroad was a significant decision. However, it all began when we first laid eyes on the land where Himalaica stands today. We devote the majority of our time in India to collaborating with our chefs and caretakers, striving to provide the best service possible,” explains Ite .

“Living in Zurich made me acknowledge the abundant beauty back home, which often goes unnoticed and underutilised. People from mountainous regions frequently leave their hometowns in pursuit of a better life,” he reflects.

The property is located amid trees and a stream near Nainital.

“This realisation troubled me deeply, prompting me to recognise the responsibility we bear to return and contribute to our community. Perhaps by generating more employment opportunities, we can deter the youth from migrating to urban centres,” he suggests.

Four years ago, the duo decided to look for a place that was perfect for their vision.

“While we worked in two very different fields like banking and consultancy, we have always wanted to serve people. So when we decided to go back home, we set up a place that showcases the beauty of the place and gives us a chance to show our hospitality,” says Varun.

In 2019, the couple started to look for places in Nainital for their dream resort.

“When we saw this place, it already had a wood structure, we were taken aback by its beauty. It has everything we hoped for. It was nestled between woods and two streams with nature all around us,” he says.

The birth of Himalaica

The resort itself is in no way less captivating than the beauty around it. Made in a way that it blends into nature instead of standing out as a sore thumb, Varun explains their inspirations.

“The buildings are inspired by the various Chalets that we visited in Switzerland. We used stones from the Kolar River nearby to make the structure. The design is a mix of chalets and British villas that we have in Europe. The windows and the doors are all inspired by those designs while using the local materials,” he says.

The couple wanted to make it a ‘mini-castle’ hidden in the woods. “The key factor while designing the place was that we wanted to be as close to nature as possible. The place, despite being close to Nainital, feels like we are living in the old world,” he says.

The retreat offers global cuisines to their guests.

The couple has already tried to incorporate the culture of the area into their homestay. “We have a lot of Kumaoni art hung in the place to give the guests a glimpse of the culture.”

Ite brought handlooms and pieces of art from Kashmir to make the place a hub of different cultures as well.

“This place was our stepping stone to return home and we wanted to make sure that the place feels like one to us. Including elements of both our cultures and the design of the place we called home for so long in Switzerland was quite important for us,” says Ite.

Discussing various activities that they provide, Ite says, “There are about three trekking routes that we encourage our guests to take. We also recommend exploring the area and exploring the Bhowali range. The guests can also engage in bird watching as the place is full of Himalayan birds visiting the estate.”

Over 150 species of birds are found in the area, she adds. “We also have lots of books for children to engage in reading, and a bonfire and barbeque for the guests.”

“Additionally, the place is perfect for stargazing. The skies on a clear night are full of beautiful stars that our guests can enjoy,” says Varun.

Another attraction of the place is its delicious food. “We wanted the guests to experience every cuisine they want when they visit Himalaica. So we hired chefs who can cook anything you want at your command,” says Varun.

“Say you want to eat something from Italian cuisine or French cuisine, you can ask the chefs to cook those dishes for you. We also offer classes if the guests want to learn to cook any particular dish,” he explains.

The duo has hosted countless guests at the property so far. The common review that the couple gets from their guests is how the property feels like home to them.

“It is hard to describe in words how staying at Himalaica feels. This is not just a retreat but a home in many ways. The nature around the property and the warmth of the staff is magical. The gardens are stunning and the wildlife around the property really makes you humbled. The quiet around the property makes it very zen and meditative. The food was another highlight of my stay which made me relish every moment I stayed there,” shares Sowmya Reddy, a guest at the property this year.

Taking the thought of helping the locals, the couple says that they fund the education of the children of their local staff.

“We also have a compost unit for our wet waste and harvest rain. However, we also want to scale the sustainability area of the property. We are aiming to become a 100 percent self-sustaining and eco-friendly unit,” they say.

(Edited by Padmashree Pande; All Pictures Credit: Ite and Varun)