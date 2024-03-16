Natural Holi Colours: How to Make Organic Gulal From Beetroot, Spinach & Turmeric
This Holi, choose gulal but make your own organic version! Here's how you can prepare organic holi colours at home in easy steps.
Holi is around the corner and you may have already started seeing your local bazaars putting their array of colours on display. Beautiful though these are, they aren’t necessarily great for your skin.
These colours are typically filled with chemicals that can irritate your skin and eyes, and they can stubbornly remain on you for days, despite numerous attempts to wash them off.
But, what is Holi without colours? Not fun, you say?
Well, luckily organic colours let the festival retain its vibrancy while ensuring that you are not exposed to toxic heavy metals. So this Holi, do choose gulal (the traditional coloured powders used during Holi), but the organic version!
All you need is a few minutes and a few items from your kitchen to prepare this!
Step 1: Peel a beetroot and chop it into small pieces.
Step 2: Grind it into a slurry.
Step 3: Add cornflour to this mix.
Step 4: Let this mix dry in the sun for a day.
To prepare a green colour, you may use spinach, and if you want yellow, you can use turmeric. The other steps remain the same.
Here’s to a safe and sprightly Holi!
