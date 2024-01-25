Ikkat, Patola, Jamdani & More: This Republic Day Will Feature 1900 Saris From Across India

Ananta Sutra, an initiative by the Ministry of Culture on the occasion of India’s 75th Republic Day, is setting up a textile installation featuring 1,900 saris at Kartavya Path. Here's more about this ode to the legacy of the country’s rich weaving heritage.

This Republic Day, in a celebration of India’s diverse and rich cultural heritage, the Ministry of Culture brings forth ‘Ananta Sutra’ — an initiative that breathes life into the timeless elegance of the sari. It invites us to explore the intricate threads of tradition, creativity, inclusivity, and unity that define the essence of India.

The textile installation will be showcased at Kartavya Path where over 1,900 saris and drapes from every corner of the country will ensemble in a beautiful array on wooden frames. Right from the luxurious Kanjeevarams and artistic Jamdanis to the breathtaking Patolas and geometric Ikkats, viewers will have a chance to feast their eyes on weaves that have been brought from the length and breadth of Bharat.

The display is an ode to the weavers and artists who have tirelessly created these exquisite drapes by pouring their passion into the warp and weft, keeping the age-old handloom tradition alive.

A dual cause for celebration is that the 2024 Republic Day Parade will witness the participation of two all-women contingents from the defence forces — with Captain Sandhya leading the all-women tri-services contingent, consisting of 148 members. This marks a significant milestone.

A touch of creativity and inclusivity

One of the most remarkable aspects of Ananta Sutra is its commitment to inclusivity by showcasing a sari crafted by autistic children. This not only reflects the boundless creativity of these young artists but also serves as a powerful testament to the ability of art to connect hearts and minds. It serves as a reminder that creativity knows no boundaries, and through art, we can bridge gaps and foster inclusivity.

A glimpse into history: The 150-year-old sari

The Ananta Sutra initiative also pays homage to history with the presentation of a 150-year-old sari — an exquisite piece of fabric that has witnessed generations of grace and beauty, serving as a symbol of the enduring legacy. It reminds us that traditions bridge the past and the present, connecting us to our roots while allowing us to evolve.

Unity in diversity: 30 weaves representing India

At the heart of Ananta Sutra lies the representation of unity in diversity. The initiative features 30 weaves from different corners of India — each a testament to its region’s unique traditions and artistry. These weaves, like threads from different regions, are intricately intertwined to craft a beautiful sari, highlighting the remarkable diversity and harmony that define India.

Just as the threads in a sari come together to create a masterpiece, these weaves symbolise the strength of unity that binds our nation.

Among the esteemed weavers featured in Ananta Sutra are:

– Hatsimla Tant Silpi Sambay Samity Ltd, District Burdwan

– Zahin M Qureshi, Chanderi

– Vankar Hitesh Dayala, Bhujodi

– Abdul Kaleem, Chanderi

– Mhalo Ezung, Tsumang Colony, Wokha, Nagaland

– Manipuri Handloom Products, Imphal West

– JK Handloom & Textile Produce Co Ltd, Barpeta

– Sainath Telia Rumal, Koyyalagudem

– Godoo Shawls Industries, Srinagar

– Uttara Rural Handloom, Dehradun

– Maharashtra Small Scale Industries Development Corporation

– Charkha Swayam Sahayta Samuh, Kinnaur

– Hira Enterprise, Gawahati

– Brinda Patola Art, Surendranagar

– Saree Speaks, Kunbi

– Suvarna Lakshmi Handlooms, Mangalgiri

– Dani Dasspub Saransa Silphukasri, Kamrup Metro, Gauhati

– Pachan Vankar, Bhujodi

– Ruhani Suf Embroidery, Luxmi Puwar

– Gadhwal Weavers Society, Ramgopal

– Hathkargha Self Help Group, Dehradun

– Aisha Shekhawati Bandhni and Shibori, Churu

– Purbashree Emporium, Bab Kharksingh Marg

– Choudhary Weave Crafts Co., Bhagalpur

– Orissa Handloom Ikkat Tie and Dye

– Apna Fab, Chander

– Shalom Welfare Society (Toda), Sheela Powel

– Sooji Daarada Mane (Lambani), Nirmala

The initiative is a reminder that in the rich tapestry of India’s cultural heritage, every thread, every weave, and every creative expression plays a vital role. It is where tradition meets innovation, and where threads connect hearts. It isn’t simply a celebration of the sari but also an event that encapsulates the spirit of India — where tradition, creativity, inclusivity, and unity come together in a magnificent tapestry of our rich heritage.

This Republic Day, let’s celebrate the diversity that makes us unique and the unity that makes us one.

