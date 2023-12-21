Placeholder canvas
 
Close
Igniting Ideas For impact

Embarking on a transformative journey through six chapters, we traverse India's landscape, exploring pioneering startups and their revolutionary...

5 months
We value your thoughts! Share your feedback with us here – because your Voice Matters! See more details

Follow Us On

Download App

Careers With Purpose

Why We Left Our Mumbai Life & Moved to a Tiny Konkan Village

Why We Left Our Mumbai Life & Moved to a Tiny Konkan Village

After losing jobs, Mumbai couple Shirish and Pooja Gavas moved back to their roots – a small Konkan village in Maharashtra. They found success in their YouTube channel, Red Soil Stories.

A large chunk of urban residents today aspire to leave the hustle and bustle of city life and move to the slow village life to chase their dreams. But how many of us dare to take the road less travelled?

This distant dream for many came true for a couple, Shrish and Pooja Gavas, who worked in Mumbai.

Similar stories

Similar Story

Garba to Durga Puja, 15 Indian Favourites on UNESCO’s List of Intangible Cultural Heritage
Garba to Durga Puja, 15 Indian Favourites on UNESCO’s List of Intangible Cultural Heritage

Not just Gujarat's Garba and Kolkata's Durga Pujo - there are many unique cultural experiences on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list. How many have you explored?

Read more >

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple had lost their jobs and life seemed to come to a halt. Instead of losing hope, they decided to start afresh by moving back to their roots – a small Konkan village in Maharashtra.

The couple was inspired by a Chinese blogger who was taking her culture to the world through YouTube videos. Similarly, Shrish and Pooja decided to highlight their Konkan food and its culture.

The couple started by sharing traditional food recipes on their channel — Red Soil Stories — and went on to show glimpses of the rich culture of their region. Today, they sweep the kaccha (mud) floors, harvest food from farms, cook food traditionally, and lead peaceful lives.

With their YouTube channel, the couple has earned an audience from more than 40 countries!

Watch how they made this journey possible:

Edited by Padmashree Pande

This story made me

  • feel inspired icon
    97
  • more aware icon
    121
  • better informative icon
    89
  • do something icon
    167

Tell Us More


Similar stories

Similar Story

These Stunning Photos Document the World's Most Unique Tribes, From Ladakh to the Amazon
These Stunning Photos Document the World's Most Unique Tribes, From Ladakh to the Amazon

In his pics, photographer Trupal Pandya has captured the most unique tribes of the world, including the Brokpas of Ladakh, also known as the last of the Aryans.

Read more >

We bring stories straight from the heart of India, to inspire millions and create a wave of impact. Our positive movement is growing bigger everyday, and we would love for you to join it.

Please contribute whatever you can, every little penny helps our team in bringing you more stories that support dreams and spread hope.

Contribute ₹501 Contribute ₹1001
Support the biggest positivity movement section image Support the biggest positivity movement section image

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

Google News Icon
 
latest stories icon
Get inspired! Click here to read about the amazing people making a positive impact today!
Read more on:
X
X
 
Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement