‘Never Too Late to Soar’: Who is The 97-YO Flying Ajji Whose Passion for Life Inspired Everyone

Pune-resident Usha Thuse won the internet with a video showing her paramotoring at the age of 97. Her zeal for life and passion for adventure have become examples for many looking for inspiration.

We often make excuses, or hear others making excuses, like age, tiredness, time (or the lack thereof) for not doing something. This leaves us with regrets and unfulfilled dreams. A video, which went viral recently, shows just what one can do with the right mindset.

At 97, Usha Thuse took to the skies as she went paramotoring with the adventure sports company ‘Flying Rhino Paramotoring’ in Pune. The company shared the video of the daredevil, which soon went viral and captured the hearts of netizens. Wearing a saree, the lithe ajji (grandmother) fulfilled her wish of swashbuckling above, wearing sunglasses and a smile.

A comment on the post revealed that on a family trip, she saw others do paramotoring and was inspired to do it. Industrialist Anand Mahindra also shared the video and called her his ‘hero of the day’.

Originally from Nagpur, Usha worked in the central excise department. She raised her four daughters as a young widow, overcoming many challenges.

Her zeal for life and trying new adventures at her advanced age has inspired everyone.

Reflecting on Usha’s achievements, an ‘X’ user, Pradeep Pai, posted, “Age is just a number, and it’s never too late to soar. Today, I’m inspired by someone defying limits and proving that possibilities are endless. Let’s stop dwelling on what we can’t do and start embracing the limitless potential within us.” Age is just a number, and it's NEVER too late to soar. 💕



Today, I'm inspired by someone defying limits and proving that possibilities are endless. Let's stop dwelling on what we can't do and start embracing the limitless potential within us. 🚀 #Inspiration #LimitlessLiving https://t.co/1c5aVcR9Gi November 23, 2023

Edited by Padmashree Pande