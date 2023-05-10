Travel Startup Takes Senior Citizens on Trips Around The World; Has Travellers Aged 55-95

Haryana-based M P Deepu and Rahul Gupta established SeniorWorld with the aim of promoting positive ageing by designing travel itineraries specifically catered to individuals aged 55 and above.

Founded in 2015, SeniorWorld customises travel services for people aged 55 years and upwards. They have catered to over 5,000 senior citizens so far.

“Travel is something that is very close to the elderly. These are those people who have retired and done their duties but do not have the ability to travel on their own. And unfortunately, as families are becoming nuclear, their children do not stay with them and lack time for their parents,” says Deepu.

The company curates the itinerary keeping in mind the needs of the group. “These members travel, participate in adventure sports, break stereotypes, and learn new things like art, singing, dancing, technology and a lot more,” he says.

Deepu also ensures the health and safety of senior citizens by choosing hotels that are near hospitals, in case of an emergency. “We also keep updating their children by posting updates and pictures with them during their parents’ holiday. It is extremely high-touch work,” he adds.

So far, they have taken senior citizens to 20 countries which include the United States, the United Kingdom, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, Kenya, Dubai, Australia, and several parts of India including the Northeast, Rajasthan, Kerala, and Leh Ladakh.

