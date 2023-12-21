IIT Madras Launches 7 Free Online Courses in Sports Science; JEE Score Not Needed for Admission

IIT Madras and NPTEL are offering seven free online sports science courses to bridge the theory-practice gap and support career development in sports. Candidates don't need a JEE score to apply for the same.

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) and the National Program on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) have introduced seven free online sports science courses to connect theory with real-world use.

They’re open to anyone keen on sports, like coaches, athletes, trainers, physiotherapists, and nutritionists.

Covering topics such as exercise physiology, movement science, sports nutrition, injury prevention, training basics, strength conditioning, and sports psychology, these courses support individuals aspiring for a sports science career.

Things to know

Anyone who has passed Class 12 can apply.

The courses are relevant for students pursuing bachelor’s and master’s in sports sciences, physiotherapy, and physical education.

On completion, students can pursue diplomas or PG degrees in these areas.

The courses are being offered free online on the Government’s online course platform.

The final exams will be conducted in the centre, in person, and will cost Rs 1,000 per course.

Students can gain a domain certification in sports science after completing five core courses and two elective courses.

How to apply

You can apply on the NPTEL website.

The first batch for these seven courses will commence classes on 19 February, 2023, which is also the last date to apply for the courses online.

Find more information about each of the courses here.

Edited by Pranita Bhat