‘Girl With a Broken Neck’ to One of India’s Youngest CEOs: Radhika Gupta’s Incredible Story

Bullied for her unconventional looks, Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta soon found that being the 'Girl With a Broken Neck' was what made her unique. Here's a look at her inspiring journey of self-discovery and success.

“Life must go on despite setbacks” has been Radhika Gupta’s mantra in her journey to success.

The Chief Executive Officer of Edelweiss Asset Management Limited, a leading asset management company in India, Gupta has carved a niche for herself in the corporate world after many setbacks.

While many know of her today for her outstanding success, she was rejected numerous times for her appearance. People called her ‘the girl with the broken neck’.

Because of her unconventional looks, she faced teasing and bullying from friends, classmates, and even later at work, making her consider ending her life. She couldn’t see any hope at that time.

But when she secured a job at McKinsey in 2005, things began to look up. Gupta went on to work with the best minds before starting her own financial service business in India, which was later acquired by Edelweiss Financial Service.

On World Mental Health Day on 10 October, Gupta took to social media platform X to share more about her story.

The post read, “Five years ago, declaring myself ‘The Girl with a Broken Neck’ changed my life, and also my perspective on mental health. Each one of us leads two lives. One on the front of the stage — what people see, in control, problem-free. And one behind the stage — what no one sees, chaotic, full of heartache, failure and frustration.”

She added, “Backstage is normal, and never compare your backstage with someone else’s front stage. And never be afraid to share your backstage feelings. As a colleague, friend and person, do remember that other people have a backstage, and you don’t know how messy it is. Try to see what is invisible, and listen to what is unspoken. Everyone needs help and it is ok to ask for it.”

At 33, Gupta is a successful CEO who firmly believes that one’s condition shouldn’t come in the way of one’s dreams. Here’s her journey:

