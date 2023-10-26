‘My Inspiration Is at Home’: Jasprit Bumrah on His Mother’s Sacrifices for His Success

Jasprit Bumrah reflects on his challenging childhood. Despite obstacles, he pursued his cricketing dreams and is now showcasing exceptional bowling skills in the World Cup. Watch the video to learn more about his inspiring journey.

Jasprit Bumrah, the Indian pacer, made history during the Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka, achieving a unique feat after 48 years. He became the first Indian bowler to take a wicket with the opening ball of an innings in a Cricket World Cup game, earning a place of honour in the record books.

The fast bowler reminisced about the unwavering support of his family during that challenging period, which laid the foundation for his current success.

When Jasprit Bumrah was not even five years old, his father passed away.

In an interview with GQ magazine, Bumrah reflected on that period, mentioning that his mother Daljit had to start working, and their circumstances swiftly changed from good to challenging. He emphasised that this ordeal taught them the significance of resilience and keeping composed during difficult moments, acknowledging that the lessons learned during that time were priceless.

“We will never be able to repay my mother for all that she has done for us,” Bumrah said.

He adds that with respect to his career choices, he never felt pressured to pursue a profession in medicine or engineering. “In fact, because I was usually playing cricket, it would have been challenging for my mother to imagine me as a doctor or engineer,” he said.

However, Bumrah’s mother, a primary school principal, stressed the significance of mastering the English language, believing that strong language skills would secure a more stable and promising career for her son.

Calling his mother his role model, he says, “I don’t need to go anywhere for inspiration, it’s at home.”