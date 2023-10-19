IIT-Bombay Announces Job Openings With Salaries Upto Rs 84,000 Per Month

IIT-Bombay is inviting applications for positions on a contract basis. Check your eligibility and know more details about these job profiles.

IIT-Bombay is inviting applications for two positions — a project research scientist and a senior project technical assistant — on a contract basis.

The chosen candidates will get a monthly salary of up to Rs 84,000. The positions are for a one-year period or until the completion of the projects.

Who can apply?

The requirements for the posts are as follows:

Project research scientist:

The candidate must have a PhD or MTech/ME/MDes or equivalent degree with minimum four years of relevant experience or a BTech/BE/MA/MSc/MCA/MBA or equivalent degree with six years of relevant experience. The role involves working on the Airbus IITB Joint Development Program (Development of Corrosion-Fatigue Resistant Coated Aluminium Aircraft Skins). The selected candidate will get a monthly salary between Rs 42,000 and Rs 84,000 along with Rs 7,500.00 out-of-campus allowance, if applicable.

Senior project technical assistant:

The candidate must have a BE/BTech/MA/MSc/MCA/MBA or equivalent degree or BA/BSc or equivalent degree with two years of relevant experience. Candidates with electrical and mechanical backgrounds will be preferred. The role involves work on the testing facility for indoor ventilation experiments at IITB. The selected candidate will get a monthly salary between Rs 25,200 and Rs 50,400 along with Rs 5,000 out-of-campus allowance, if applicable.

Things to note:

Interested candidates can apply through the careers page on the official website.

The last date to apply for the positions is 27 October, 2023.

For any queries/clarification please contact recruit@ircc.iitb.ac.in

For further details, check the official notifications for project research scientist and senior project technical assistant.

(Edited by Pranita Bhat)