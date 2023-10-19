This Hyderabad Man Has Served 10 Million Free Meals To People Outside Govt Hospitals

Hyderabad's Mohd Sujathullah started Humanity First Foundation to serve free meals to hungry people outside government hospitals. He has since started a Humanity First Hospital for the needy.

Mohd Sujathullah began his social work in 2016 when he was 22 years old. A student back then, his journey started by using his pocket money to feed the poor.

He recalls the first time he offered some rice and curry to a person seated at the Secunderabad Railway Station. Their gratitude after being given a simple meal overwhelmed this young man and led him to a life of social service.

Since 2016, he’s been giving free breakfast to more than 1,000 people in three government hospitals across Hyderabad. He does this at 8 am every day, come rain or shine. He serves them piping hot upma with some tasty chutney. And before picking it up from the hotel, he makes sure to taste it and ensure its quality before serving it.

Today, Mohd Sujathullah, who has a PharmD degree, has set up a foundation called the Humanity First Foundation, through which he has served more than 10 million free meals so far.

He has also started a Humanity Hospital in Hyderabad in 2022, which works on a ‘no loss and no profit’ model.

Edited by Pranita Bhat