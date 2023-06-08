Pune Brothers Quit Corporate Jobs for Organic Farming; Earn Crores

Pune brothers Ajinkya and Satyajit quit their jobs to start Two Brothers Organic Farm and earn crores through organic farming.

After completing their MBA from Pune University, Satyajit and Ajinka Hange climbed the corporate ladder working with top MNCs for nearly a decade. But something always felt amiss.

They realised that they were only truly ever satisfied when they were in their 100-year-old wada in Indapur taluka’s Bhodani village. Tired of their corporate jobs, they decided to become organic farmers and started Two Brothers Organic Farms.

Their decision was received with much criticism: “Farming is not a profitable option. You don’t study in the city and return to your village to toil in the field!” But they were set in their ways.

The Hange brothers, who started on a small parcel of land, today practice organic farming on a 20-acre farm, making an annual turnover of Rs 3 crore. They employ traditional methods of farming and use cow dung as manure.

The duo sells a range of organic products including rice, ghee, pulse, gulkand, chyawanprash, and laddoos. Additionally, people from over 14 countries have visited their farms to learn their organic farming methods. These include travellers, farmers, media experts and bankers from the USA, France, Germany, and Australia.

They have also trained 16,000 farmers from India in practising organic farming.

