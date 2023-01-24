The Voice Behind Trending ‘Qala’ Songs & Sireesha Bhagavatula’s Melodious Journey

The quirky golden age tune of the song ‘Ghodey pe sawaar’ seems to have made a permanent home in listeners’ hearts. It already has more than five million views on YouTube and has been trending among content creators on Instagram.

Meet Sireesha Bhagavatula, the melodious voice behind this song from the movie Qala. In the movie, the protagonist Qala gets her big breakthrough with this song; however, in real life, it has given Sireesha her big break in the music industry.

The 26-year-old singer is a gold-medalist engineer from Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Hailing from a family who loves music, she had a passion for singing from an early age. She gave up her IT job to pursue singing. Some may even recognise her from Indian Idol Season 12.

Sireesha began her career with the legendary music producer and singer A R Rahman’s composition ‘Maathare’. Her other works include ‘Sye’ from PS-1 and ‘Yalo Yedu Sundara’ from Cobra.

Coming back to ‘Ghodey pe sawaar’, the song was recorded live by Amit Trivedi.

“I remember when I finished singing the song, the entire crew gave me a standing ovation. I think Anvita ma’am and Tripti had tears in their eyes. I still couldn’t believe it happened,” she told Indiatimes.com.

Sireesha is also the voice behind other songs like ‘Phero na nazariya’, ‘Shauq’, and ‘Rubaaiyaan’ in the same movie.

