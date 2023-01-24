Five Interesting Things You Should Know About the 74th Republic Day Celebration

India is all set to mark its 74th Republic Day, annually held on 26 January every year, to commemorate the birth of the Constitution. Like every year, the celebrations will witness a display of patriotism in the form of a striking military and cultural parade.

This year, the theme, said defence secretary Giridhar Aramane said at a press briefing, ‘Jan Bhagidari’ (participation of the people).

Here are five interesting facts about the 2023 Republic Day celebrations:

1) In a first, women personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) camel contingent ‘Mahila Praharis’ will participate in the Republic Day Parade.

2) Squadron leader Sindhu Reddy will lead IAF’s marching contingent on Republic Day on Kartavya Path in Delhi. Last Republic Day, the IAF won the 2022 award for Best Marching Contingent in the People’s Choice category.

3) Lt Commander Disha Amrith will lead the Indian Navy’s marching contingent of 144 young sailors on Republic Day.

4) In line with its theme Jan Bhagidari, the first row at the parade is reserved for shram yogis (unorganised workers) — such as central vista workers, frontline workers, vegetable vendors, and auto drivers instead of VVIPs.

5) As a part of the Republic Day celebration, the first-ever military tattoo and tribal dance festival ‘Adi Shaurya: Parv Parakram Ka’ is organised on January 23–24. It includes 10 military tattoo performances and 20 tribal dances. This event has been jointly organised by the Union Ministry of Defence and the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

Edited by Pranita Bhat.