Topics

Topics

The Better Academy

India’s Must-Visit Stargazing Destinations for a Magical Experience Under the Night Sky

stargaze

From spotting the Milky Way from Sikkim’s Pangong Tso to catching shooting stars in Himachal’s Kibber village, here’s a list of the top 5 places in India that are ideal for stargazing.

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

As kids, summer nights usually meant sleeping under the night sky while grandma narrated stories. These experiences were lost as we got busy growing up.

However, if you still love stargazing and want to get lost under the sparkly blanket of stars and clear skies, here is a list of places in India that is sure to leave you spellbound.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Better India (@thebetterindia)

Kibber Village, Himachal Pradesh

Located in Spiti Valley at an altitude of 14,000 ft above sea level, Kibber Village offers clean air with zero pollution, making stargazing a surreal experience. If you are lucky, you might also spot some shooting stars.

Pangong Tso Lake, Sikkim

Pangong Tso is located at an elevation of 13,862 ft in Sikkim. Besides the luring turquoise waters of the lake, the place is perfect for gazing at twinkly stars on a chilly summer night.

Yercaud, Tamil Nadu

Yercaud is a quaint little hill station in Tamil Nadu at an elevation of 5,325 ft. While it is famous for its beautiful views, aromatic spices and delish coffee, on a clear day one can enjoy a starlit night too.

Coorg, Karnataka

At an elevation of 3,000 ft, the coffee plantations of Coorg attract tourists from across the globe. But did you know that it is an excellent place to watch stars too? You can grab your camping gear, travel a little further from town and enjoy picturesque stars on a clear day.

Mt Katao, Sikkim

Mt Katao at a height of 15,000 ft is the ultimate destination for people who love to stargaze. With fewer tourists and even less pollution, the place has clear and dark skies ideal for spending hours admiring the stars.

So which place are you planning to visit?

Edited by Pranita Bhat

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

Deep Dive

The Better Mentor

See All

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons.

Please read these FAQs before contributing.

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Let us know how you felt

  • love
  • like
  • inspired
  • support
  • appreciate
NFT carousel-cover (1)

Who Are the Top NFT Artists of India? Here’s a Look at Their Art
Best terrace farmer (1)

63-YO Wins Kerala Govt’s Best Terrace Farmer Award; Harvests 20 Kg Veggies Daily
Shark Tank 1 (1)

How to Pitch at Shark Tank India? Entrepreneur Who Won Rs 30 Lakh Shares Tips
Fine dine farm_11zon

Jodhpur Couple Turns Empty Land Into Fine Dining Farm, Host Farm-to-Table Dinners
Slow travel (1)

25-YO Bengalurean Takes India on ‘Slow Travel’ Immersive Experiences With His Startup
Trick & Treat foods (1) (1)

How We Turned Family Recipes into a Thriving Healthy Snack Biz for Kids
Ajwain (1)

Fight Bloating, Common Cold & More; Why Including Ajwain in Your Diet is a Must
Maharashtrian snack biz (2) (1)

Mother-Son Duo’s Maharashtrian Snack Biz Bagged Rs 40 Lakh Funding on Shark Tank
Pehelwan

The Indian Pehlwan Who Saved Lives During Partition & Inspired Bruce Lee With His Regime
pushpa (1)_11zon

At 66, She Runs Marathons, Works Out Every Week & Swims; What’s Her Fitness Secret?
Banana chips (1) (1) (1)

A Tasty Twist on Banana Chips & a Multi-Crore Biz Idea: MBA Grad Shares How He Did It
X
X
 
Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement