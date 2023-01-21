Maharashtra Has India’s 1st Vintage Two-Wheeler Museum Featuring Over 500 Iconic Bikes

From the ‘Matchless’ bike used in World War II to the Girnar scooter and the ‘Bobby’ bike; Vintage Miles, India’s first vintage two-wheeler museum, showcases over 500 vintage bikes, scooters and mopeds.

Located in Maharashtra’s Metgutad village on the Panchgani-Mahabaleshwar route, Vintage Miles has become Mahabaleshwar’s newest attraction for bike lovers.

The iconic two-wheelers at the museum include Jawa’s first moped, Fantabulous by Royal Enfield, bikes used by British soldiers, Kinetic Luna, Lambretta 59, Ramona 1960, BSA Bond — India’s first mono-shock suspension bike — and Hercules Moped 1967.

The man behind the museum is Pune’s Vinit Kenjale, who has been collecting vintage two-wheelers from brands such as Vijai Super, Jawa, Chetak and Vespa since 1986. And nearly four decades later, he started the bike museum, in 2021.

“The 80s were a very interesting period for bikes in India. I saw people discarding old models and buying new bikes very fast. I wondered what happened to those old bikes and that’s when I hit upon the idea of collecting them,” the 56-year-old tells The Better India.

Vinit also points out that vintage bikes evoke a sense of nostalgia in visitors. “From dropping children to school and taking your beloved on long rides to giving lifts to strangers, there are several emotions associated with scooters. I want to give the older generation an opportunity to relive those moments again,” he adds.

The entry fee for the museum is Rs 100 per person.

Watch the museum’s massive collection of iconic wheels of yesteryear.

Edited by Asha Prakash.