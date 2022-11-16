Free Online Course by ISRO Dedicated to School Students; How to Apply

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) offers a free online course for school students above Class 8. Students who are interested in learning about remote sensing and geoinformation science, and have a basic understanding of science and mathematics, can apply for the course.

Things to know:

The course is offered as part of the Antriksh Jigyasa (space curiosity) initiative of ISRO.

The basics of remote sensing technology, as prescribed by the NCERT syllabus, will be taught to the students.

Classes will be conducted by scientists and professors from various centres of ISRO.

The course will be engaging with the use of simple language, images and animations.

It will cover topics like stages in remote sensing, electromagnetic radiation (EMR), geostationary and sun-synchronous satellites, types of remote sensors, and multispectral scanners.

The aim of the course is to make secondary and higher secondary students aware of remote sensing technology and its use for the study of planet Earth and its environment through informative lectures.

How to apply:

Register on the official website.

Upload necessary details including information about the school.

Take approval from the school administration.

Details about starting date and syllabus will be notified via email.

In case of queries, write to websupport@iirs.gov.in.

