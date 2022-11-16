Diabetes to Weight Loss: Science Behind Why Aloe Vera Juice is all The Rage

Among the most common house plants in Indian households, aloe vera can grow almost anywhere with a minimum requirement of care. The spiky succulent yields a long list of health benefits and is hence a major ingredient in several skincare and beauty products.

Also known as gwar patha in Hindi, aloe vera has been used for its medicinal properties since ancient times. Native to North Africa, South Europe, and the Canary Islands, it is grown in all tropical regions across the globe.

The soothing gel extracted from the leaves is rich in several nutrients and is used extensively for its hydrating, anti-fungal, and antiseptic properties. Though the gel is used mostly for topical purposes, it can also be consumed as is or as a juice to leverage all its potential. One can drink aloe vera juice as a low-calorie hydrating drink or even mix it with smoothies and lemonades.

Here are some health benefits of consuming aloe vera juice:

1. Helps with digestion-related issues

Aloe vera juice is noted for aiding good digestion and helping with digestive issues. There are several studies that highlight its benefits, ranging from reducing the risk of stomach ulcers to maintaining a healthy gut.

The plant has anti-inflammatory components like Vitamin C, as well as a positive effect on irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). It also contains laxative properties that help relieve constipation.

2. Improves dental health

The antibacterial properties of aloe vera help fight several dental and oral issues. It helps prevent the build-up of plaque in the teeth, which can result in dental issues like gum inflammation and mouth infections.

Studies also point to its efficacy in reducing cavities and inflammation, as well as relieving pain related to oral mucositis or dental surgery.

Aloe vera juice (Photo source: Shutterstock)

3. Controls blood sugar levels

Aloe vera juice can control sugar levels in people with type-2 diabetes. Research also underlines its positive effect on people with pre-diabetes.

4. Boosts immunity

An excellent source of Vitamin C, aloe vera helps boost immunity. Therefore, drinking the juice can help improve cell immunity as well as antibody production.

The Vitamin C content also helps reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. It aids in better absorption of iron in the body.

5. Aids weight loss and detoxifies the body

The detoxifying property of aloe vera can aid weight loss. It helps boost metabolism, which in turn helps burn body fat. It also contains a complex carbohydrate called acemannan, which helps detoxify the body.

Here’s a recipe to make aloe vera juice:

Cut an aloe vera leaf, wash it well, and pat dry.

Peel the skin and the yellow-coloured rind (aloin) below the skin to get the crystal-clear gel.

Make sure that no traces of the skin or the aloin are left on the gel, as it adds a bitter flavour to the juice.

Wash the gel and pat dry.

Add two-inch-portions of the gel into a blender along with 1/4 cup of chilled water.

Blend the mix till it is fully crushed (30 to 60 seconds).

Strain the juice and add some lemon juice.

You can also add some honey to sweeten the juice.

Edited by Divya Sethu

