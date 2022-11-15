ISRO Announces Job Vacancies at North Eastern Space Applications; Salary up to Rs 1,77,500

ISRO has announced that the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC), Umiam, is inviting applications for the posts of Research Scientist and Junior Research Fellow (JRF).

NESAC is an autonomous body functioning under the Department of Space (DOS) and North Eastern Council (NEC). It assists the development process in the North Eastern region using space science and technology. Their major projects come under the fields of remote sensing, GIS, satellite communication and space science research.

Things to know:

Only Indian nationals are eligible to apply.

There are a total of 19 vacancies – 10 for research scientists and nine for junior research fellows.

The salary falls between Rs 31,000 and Rs 1,77,500 per month.

The positions are on a temporary project basis.

ME/MTech degree with an aggregate minimum of 60 per cent is necessary.

JRF position applicants should have cleared CSIR-UGC NET/GATE/JAM/any equivalent tests.

Selection will be based on the performance in the direct interview.

The age limit for research scientists is 35 years, and for JRF is 28 years, as on 30 November 2022.

The tenure of employment will be one year for both positions.

For detailed information related to eligibility, check the official notification.

The selected candidates will be posted at NESAC, Umiam.

One position for a JRF will be at ISTRAC Bengaluru.

How to apply:

The application form is available on the NESAC website.

Upload necessary details and documents.

Carry a printout of the application to the interview.

The call letters for the interview of the short-listed candidates will be sent by email.

For more information, go through the official notification.

The opening date for submitting an online application is 14 November 2022.

The last date to submit the online application is 30 November 2022, by 4 pm.

In case of queries, write to applications@nesac.gov.in.

