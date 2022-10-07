Australia Announces 70 Fellowships up to $10000 for Indian Research Students

Research students as well as post-doctoral scholars across institutions in India can now apply for the Australia India Research Students Fellowship (AIRS Fellowship) programme. As part of this programme, the students who are selected will be able to undertake short-term research exchanges.
Things to know about the programme:
- It is run by the Australia India Institute and funded by the Australian Government Department of Education.
- A range of 70 fellowships of up to AUD 10,000 is available along with 35 awards to applicants from each country.
- Candidates who are in their early stages of research as well as in the course of their post-doctoral studies across all disciplines can apply.
- Selected candidates will undertake a research project that will last from 4 to 8 weeks.
- The duration of the programme will end in mid-October 2023.
- Undergraduate students and doctoral students already participating in a joint Australia-India PhD programme will not be eligible to apply.
- Students and post-doctoral scholars applying for the fellowship must remain enrolled or employed at eligible Australian or Indian institutions for the duration of the fellowship.
- Applicants must have permanent citizenship status in the country from which they are applying.
- Indian AIRS Fellows travelling to Australia will receive $8,000 subject to the duration of the fellowship extending between 4 to 8 weeks, and $10,000 for a fellowship that has a duration of 6 to 8 weeks.
How to apply?
- The last date to apply is 13 November 2022.
- Interested applicants will need to register as a researcher with ARCH-India to view and submit the application form.
- For more details on the application, click here.
Edited by Yoshita Rao
