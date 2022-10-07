Planning Diwali Gifts? 10 Sustainable Options to Make This Festive Season Unique

This article contains affiliate links. If you purchase something using one of these links, The Better India will get a small commission.

As we usher in the festive season with delicacies, beautifully decorated houses and new outfits, it is important to remember the spirit of giving. Gifting our dear ones beautiful and thoughtful presents could also mean giving them sustainable, eco-friendly products.

Here are some of the best ideas for ‘green gifts’ for your loved ones this festive season:

1. Flowercycled incense sticks

Phool incense sticks from recycled temple flowers.

Fragrance and aroma play a key role while setting the mood for any festival, making it a perfect gift for your loved ones. Though there are several brands available in the market with a wide range of fragrances, it is essential to be a bit more thoughtful while buying them. Therefore, always choose handcrafted organic incense sticks made from pure and natural materials.

Buy organic incense sticks made from temple flowers here.

2. DIY Microgreens growing kit

Microgreens growing kit

Plants make for great gifts as they can be gifted on any occasion. A twist to the regular green gifts is the DIY microgreen growing kit.

Microgreens are healthy and add so much flavour to all your favourite foods ranging from salad to sandwiches. Moreover, it is a perfect gift for aspiring urban gardeners.

Buy a microgreens growing kit here.

3. Eco-friendly coasters and trivets

Cork coasters

A creative option for gifting during festivals, elegant coasters and trivets are one of the best and most durable products. A stylish set of coasters or a trivet would add more elegance and colour to your presentation and dining space.

Make sure that you buy products made using eco-friendly materials like bamboo, reclaimed wood, cork, etc

Buy a set of cork coasters here.

4. Upcycled accessories

Neeman’s shoe made with 100 per cent recycled PET bottles.

If you are looking for a unique and useful gift then choose accessories that are trendy and most importantly comfortable. Be it a handbag, purse, belt, hat or even a shoe choose a sustainable product that is chemical-free, eco-friendly and sustainable. Look for brands that make stylish products using natural, renewable, recycled or biodegradable materials that would promote sustainability thereby adding more value to it.

Buy a pair of slip-on shoes for men, made with 100 per cent recycled PET bottles here.

5. Upcycled planters

Upcycled hanging planter made from a glass bottle.

Planters not only serve as a holder for your plant babies but also add charm to your home decor. To make it even more attractive and unique, one can gift upcycled planters that come in several sizes and shapes.

Planters made from old bottles or reclaimed wood, add a quirky charm to the home’s aesthetics. These creative planters are available in all price ranges.

Buy an upcycled glass bottle hanging planter here.

6. Plantable Stationery

Plantable stationery products.

While looking for eco-friendly gifts, you can always consider innovative and creative green products.

Go for plantable stationery that has been embedded with seeds that grow on disposal. These eco-friendly products include plantable notepads, eco pens, paper pencils with seeds, etc.

Buy a set of plantable stationery here.

7. Healthy munchies or snacks

A healthy snack made from jowar.

Edible products have always been a common yet favourite gifting option during festivals. But rather than opting for traditional snacks and sweets add a healthy twist by gifting your friends and relatives preservative-free, organically-grown and healthy snacks or ready-to-make items.

Buy a millet-based healthy snack here.

8. Eco-friendly cutlery

A set of reusable steel cutlery.

Steer clear of plastic or one-time-use cutleries this festive season. Opt for eco-friendly or reusable cutlery sets that lessen the overall plastic waste.

Buy an eco-friendly cutlery set here.

9. Eco-friendly and ethical apparel

A pure cotton saree by Suta.

You can’t go wrong with eco-friendly clothing brands. From western wear to ethnic, there are several Indian brands that promote sustainable fashion by offering a wide range of apparel that is eco-friendly and ethically made. These brands upcycle left-over or discarded fabrics into beautiful outfits and also use pure organic fabrics.

Buy an ethically made pure cotton saree here.

10. Upcycled bags or wallets

Bags made from upcycled plastics.

Gift someone an eco-friendly and handmade bag, which is made by upcycling discarded materials like fabrics and even plastics. Buying one such product would mitigate the waste from landfills, thereby making it an ideal eco-conscious gift.

Buy an upcycled bag here.

Edited by Yoshita Rao