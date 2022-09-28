8 Best Jungle Camps in India for That Long Weekend Amid Nature

If you long for an escape from the urban clatter, where you can experience the true essence of both nature and wildlife, then head to the jungle camps across the country where one can experience the best of both worlds.

Here are some of the best jungle camping sites across the country that you can consider visiting:

1. Eco Camp, Nameri National Park, Assam

A cottage at Eco Camp, Nameri National Park in Assam. (Photo credit: Nameri Eco Camp)

This eco-camp is set amidst the lush greenery of the Nameri National Park located in the foothills of the Eastern Himalayas in Assam. It is a perfect destination for nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts who are looking for a true camping experience in the wild. Also, it is an ideal location for bird watching as it is home to more than 370 species of birds.

People can enjoy bird watching while rafting through the Jia Bhoroli river or trekking through the forest accompanied by experienced forest guides. Run by the forest department, the camp offers accommodation in tents and thatched-roof shelters. Even larger tents with dorm facilities are available for those visiting in groups. Besides, there is an open-air restaurant at the camp.

Best time to visit: November to April

How to reach: The nearest airport is the Tezpur airport, located at a distance of 35 km from the location and the nearest railway station is the Guwahati railway station, at around 200 km.

2. Jungle Livinn, Chail, Himachal Pradesh

A view of swiss tents at Jungle Livinn, Chail, Himachal Pradesh (Photo credit: Jungle Livinn)

Jungle Livinn is a campsite located in one of the many serene hills at Chail in Himachal Pradesh. Chail is a beautiful hill station located at an altitude of 2,250 m, surrounded by thick covers of lush deodars. The major highlight of the campsite is nothing but the magnificent views of the hill ranges and valleys around. Besides, it lets one spend some peaceful time amidst lush green and charming deodar forests surrounding the region and also lets one experience nature at its best. Winters make the location even more beautiful with the snow blanketing the entire area.

Different types of accommodations like swiss tents, cottages with valley views and luxury rooms with all modern facilities are available. Also, visitors can engage in several adventure activities like rappelling, rock climbing and so on under the supervision of expert staff.

Best time to visit: April to June and November to February

How to reach: The nearest airport is the Shimla airport, located at a distance of 43 km from the location and the nearest railway station is the Shimla railway station, at around 38 km.

3. Camp Potters Hill, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Cottages at Camp Potters Hill in Shimla. (Photo credit: Camp Potters Hills)

Located at an altitude of 2,050 m above sea level, Camp Potters Hill near Shimla is situated in the Western Himalayan Forest region of Himachal Pradesh. Once a region used by potters of Shimla to obtain clay has been transformed into an eco-tourism resort.

This offbeat camping facility set amidst the rich flora and fauna, on the lap of the mighty Himalayan ranges is an ideal jungle getaway for lovers of wilderness. The camp offers accommodation in tents and cottages. Various adventure activities like day and night treks, rope walking, rope climbing and so on are also made available at the camp.

Best time to visit: March to June

How to reach: The nearest airport is the Shimla airport, located at a distance of 15 km from the location and the nearest railway station is the Summer Hill Railway Station, at around 3 km.

4. Bheemeshwari Jungle Lodge, Karnataka

A cottage at Bheemeshwari Jungle Lodge in Karnataka. (Photo credit: Karnataka Tourism)

A nature and adventure camp, it is located on the banks of the Cauvery river in the Madya district of Karnataka. Surrounded by dense forests and picturesque hill ranges, this camp can be a delight for both nature and adventure lovers. It is also one of the best and nearest adventurous getaways near Bengaluru where one can be both close to nature as well as do fun in-house activities.

The region is home to elephants, deer, crocodiles, turtles, snakes and also over two hundred species of birds, making it a paradise for wildlife enthusiasts and bird watchers.

Besides, the camp offers numerous adventurous activities like zip line, rope walking, kayaking, river rafting, trekking etc

Best time to visit: August to February

How to reach: The nearest airport is the Bengaluru airport, located at a distance of 145 km from the location and the nearest railway station is the KSR railway station in Bengaluru, at around 105 km.

5. Bundela Safari Lodge, Kanha National Park, Madhya Pradesh

A view of Bundela Safari Lodge, Kanha National Park in Madhya Pradesh. (Photo credit: Kanha National Park)

An exclusive safari lodge set on a sprawling eight acres of land close to the Khatia Entrance gate of Kanha National park in Madhya Pradesh, Bundela safari lodge is an equal blend of luxury and wilderness. The view of the Banjara river along with the evergreen sal forest surrounding the region makes one feel closer to nature.

They offer three different varieties of accommodations — machan villas, luxury rooms and shikar tents. Every unit of accommodation has been tastefully designed and exudes the feeling of being close to nature and the forest. They also arrange wildlife safaris.

Best time to visit: October and March

How to reach: The nearest is the Jabalpur airport, located at a distance of 128 km from the location and the nearest railway station is the Jabalpur railway station, at around 130 km.

6. Tribal Camp, Pench National Park, Madhya Pradesh

One of the wooden cottages at Tribal Camp, Pench National Park. (Photo credit: Tribal Camp Resort)

The Tribal Camp resort situated near the Pench National Park in Madhya Pradesh offers all the comforts for the wildlife enthusiast in you. Surrounded by the verdant woods of the national park, the camp is situated in proximity to all the main attractions in and around the area. The resort is set in such a way that it exudes the feeling of staying in a beautiful tribal village.

They offer stays in wooden cottages with attached washrooms and also provide all the required amenities for a pleasant experience.

Best time to visit: October to February

How to reach: The nearest is the Nagpur airport, located at a distance of 100 km from the location and the nearest railway station is the Nagpur railway station, at around 80 km.

7. Dubare Camp, Karnataka

Cottages at Dubare elephant camp in Madikeri, Karnataka. (Photo credit: Karnataka Tourism)

Located on the banks of river Cauvery, the Dubare elephant camp is a major attraction in the Coorg district of Karnataka. An ideal destination for elephant lovers, this camp houses several elephants where they are trained and taken care of. Located in the Madikeri region in Coorg, this camp lets one watch elephants and how they are trained. The elephants are trained by expert naturalists who will also guide the tourists on every detail regarding elephants.

The camp provides a stay for its guests in cottages within the verdant camp thereby offering the best experience to be amidst nature. The elephant ride is the most popular activity at the camp. Other than that there are many other activities like a 45-minute bath in the River Cauvery where tourists can give baths to elephants, feed them and so on.

Best time to visit: September to March

How to reach: The nearest airport is the Mangalore airport, located at a distance of 166 km from the location and the nearest railway station is the Mysore railway station, at around 102 km.

8. Gir Lion Safari Camp, Gujarat

Tents at Gir Lion Safari Camp, Gujarat. (Photo credit: girnationalpark.in)

Gir lion safari camp is located in the vicinity of Gir National Park in Gujarat and offers a luxurious and elegant stay for its guests. The camp, built in a private mango orchard surrounded by a thick green cover, overlooks the beautiful Hiran river.

The camp has 21 luxury tents with air conditioning and attached bathrooms and has excellent interiors and all modern-day amenities. As the camp is near the national park, the guests can go for lion safaris in the park to spot the Asiatic lions as well as other animals like wild boars, jackals, hyenas and so on.

Best time to visit: October to May

How to reach: The nearest is the Keshod airport, located at a distance of 103 km from the location and the nearest railway station is the Veraval railway station, at around 64 km.

Edited by Yoshita Rao