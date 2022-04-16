10 Charming Eco-Stays For a Weekend Getaway Near Bengaluru

When the city bores you with the constant hustle and the unending traffic jams, one needs to take a break from it to relax and replenish the mind and soul. One of the best escapes from the hectic lifestyle is a weekend getaway to the countryside alone or with your friends and family.

Here’s a list of some of the best eco-friendly homestays and resorts near Bengaluru city:

1. Our Native Village

A perfect place to rewind and relax from your busy life, this eco-friendly resort, located around 40km from the city, offers a unique experience for nature lovers. The property is set in serene, rustic surroundings of Hesaraghatta village, recreating the life on a farm experience.

Advertisement

The resort is pet-friendly and has a natural swimming pool. Children and adults can equally enjoy indulging in fun activities like bullock cart rides, cycling, kite flying, pottery classes, rangoli design classes and more. One can get familiar with several childhood games like Gilli-danda, lagori, catapult, etc.

The eco-resort is run on the five basic pillars of environmental conservation — earthly architecture, nutritious food, energy and water conservation and proper waste management. The rooms are artistically decorated and are naturally cool exuding an earthy feel. Their in-house restaurant serves a wide variety of authentic Karnataka cuisines and North Indian and continental dishes.

Advertisement

Location: Hesaraghatta Village, Bengaluru

Cost per night: Upwards of Rs 5,000

2. Gubbi Goodu

A nature resort situated roughly 30 km from Bengaluru city, is a lush green space built around sustainability. Set on 8 acres, they have dedicated 4 acres for farming and animal husbandry and follow a strict farm to fork policy.

They serve vegetarian food from their own farm and house several pet animals such as rabbits, sparrows and crows. The guests can take a guided farm tour, and stay in Rajasthani tents or deluxe rooms or a family dormitory. They also offer various activities like horse riding, a rain dance, yoga retreats and also a swimming pool.

Advertisement

Besides the resort also hosts several events such as wedding receptions, photoshoots and camps.

Location: Nelamangala

Cost per night: Upwards of Rs 3,000

Advertisement

3. Vanaa Resort

A 20-acre picturesque farmhouse filled with varieties of flora and fauna is located almost 45 km from the city centre. It can’t be categorised as a resort or a hotel as it combines the comforts and ambience of a warm, ancestral farm, with the services and features of a resort.

The property also hosts facilities like a pool, an in-house spa, a children’s play area, and an amphitheatre and offers several games and the chance to do activities like farming, trekking, etc. Those who love a countryside experience would love the calm and peaceful environment at this resort. They provide different categories of rooms like villa, cottage and rooms with access to broadband internet facility at an additional cost.

Advertisement

Location: Harohalli

Cost per night: Upwards of Rs 4,000

4. Baevu, The Village

An environmentally conscious retreat located on a 30-acre farm in a quiet rural countryside is located almost 65 km from Bengaluru city. The eco-resort functions on the concept of sustainability and offers a rich experience of nature and culture to its guests.

Baevu, which means ‘neem’ in Kannada, promotes ecologically conscious living with initiatives like rainwater harvesting, organic farming, solar power and biogas. The guests can stay in mud houses that are inspired by centuries-old traditional architecture, built from locally sourced materials by local artisans. Games like lagori and different activities like pottery making, organic farming, and bullock cart riding make it a perfect destination for people of all ages.

Advertisement

Besides, they provide authentic Karnataka cuisines made from organic produce from their own farm.

Location: Kanakapura

Cost per night: Rs 14,000 and above

Advertisement

5. Kadackal Farmhouse

Located around 20 km from the heart of the city, this farmhouse is set on 1.5 acres of land where vegetables and other crops are planted in rotation. The farm also houses several animals and birds like turkey, quails, pigeons, chickens, guinea fowl and ducks along with rabbits and love birds.

The farmhouse has two bedrooms with a double cot, a living room with necessary furniture and a kitchen. There’s a swimming pool adjacent to the house and a walkway around the farm of about 800 m to see around the farm.

Advertisement

Location: Dodda Byalakere

Cost per night: Upwards of Rs 3,500

6. Malgudi Farm Resort

Set amidst lush greenery, Malgudi farm resort is around 32 km from the city and offers a beautiful farm life experience. This eco-resort is located on a 7-acre farmland with organic farming, dairy farming and an aviary.

The resort provides an authentic farm experience through their farm tours and delicious food. Besides, they offer a peaceful stay in their eco-friendly cottages that have Worli painted walls.

Location: Hoskote

Cost per night: Upwards of Rs 3,500

7. Aura Kalari

Less than an hour’s drive from Bengaluru city, the Aura Kalari offers a very unique experience to people who seek solace from the hustle of city life. Located in the suburbs, this eco-retreat hosts its guests in a beautiful treehouse and a mud house.

The mud house stays cool throughout the year and has beds, a dining table and an attached bathroom. In the backyard of the mud house is the mango tree around which the treehouse is built. Unlike a traditional treehouse, this one is not built atop the tree but on its branches with a bedroom, dining hall and bathroom. The weight of the building rests on granite pillars on the periphery and not on the tree.

The guests are provided with healthy homemade meals with vegetarian and non-vegetarian options.

Location: Chikkagubbi Village

Cost per night: Contact them for prices

8. Yash Farm Stay

Set on a 1-acre of fully functional organic farm with a food forest, cows and dogs, the Yash farm stay helps one experience the essence of farm life and sustainable living.

The dwelling units are built based on earth architecture and using only natural materials. Besides, the farm stay promotes sustainable practices like rainwater harvesting, and conservation and the entire farm is powered by solar energy. The pet-friendly farm also provides delicious food made from their own organic produce and is just an hour’s drive from the city.

Location: Narayanaghatta

Cost per night: Contact them for prices

9. Rare Earth Farm Stay

Set on the outskirts of Bengaluru, the Rare Earth farm stay is a lively organic farm set on 8 acres with fruit orchards, cash crops, and livestock. Farm animals like cows, buffaloes, bullocks, rescued ponies, packs of loving dogs, and many winged species add a rural feel to the stay.

The guests can indulge in several activities like swimming in a freshwater pool, snooker pool table, games, cycling and can even take part in the farm work. The farm stay also provides stay in earthy cottages and healthy organic food.

Location: Naganayakanahalli

Cost per night: Contact them for prices

10. Hoysala Village Resort

A little far from the city, this eco-resort is nestled in the picturesque town of Hassan. The lush greenery of the countryside sets a beautiful background to the resort that’s constructed based on traditional architecture.

The architecture of the resort retains the local flavour and the cottages and suites are designed to maintain and enhance the rustic feel. Their rooms are spacious with a blend of comfort and luxury. The resort also offers activities like bullock cart rides, bird watching, village walks, etc. The in-house restaurant provides a variety of cuisines with a special menu for local and Malnad cuisines.

Location: Hassan

Cost per night: Upwards of Rs 8,000

Edited by Yoshita Rao