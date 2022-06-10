ISRO Offers Free Online Course on Geospatial Applications for Students; Apply Now

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is inviting applications for ‘Geospatial Applications for Forest Ecosystem Analysis’ from students and scientific staff. The course aims to offer an understanding of geospatial technology as an effective tool for assessment, monitoring and management of forest ecosystems and is conducted by the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS).

Things to know:

Only Indian nationals can apply.

The applicants must be postgraduates or final year postgraduate students of environmental science or life science.

The scientific staff of the central/ state government, faculty/ researcher at university/ other institutions and members of NGOs can apply too.

Course study materials like lecture slides and video-recorded lectures will be made available through e-class.

Desktop computer with web camera, microphone and output speakers or laptop with microphone camera and output speakers or large display screen/ projector/ TV with high-speed internet connection is necessary to attend the course.

There are a limited number of seats and registration will be done on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The coordinator will need to approve participants for the course.

For more information, go through the official brochure.

How to apply:

To get enrolled in this programme, the interested organisations/ universities/ departments/ institutes have to identify a coordinator at their end.

It is the coordinator who should conduct the institution registration on the official website.

Participants can make separate registration on the official website by selecting their organisation as the nodal centre.

Study materials will be available here, after registration.

Course updates will be available on the official website of IIRS.

Important dates:

Course dates – 20 June to 25 June 2022.

Registration is open till the date the course begins.

In case of queries, write to dlp@iirs.gov.in.

