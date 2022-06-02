Search Hindi Gujarati Malayalam
Search Icon
Nav Arrow
Food|India
Watch: The ‘Village of Gulab Jamuns’ and Sweet History of India’s Favourite Sweet

Watch: The ‘Village of Gulab Jamuns’ and Sweet History of India’s Favourite Sweet

From the streets of Migalganj in UP which has over 100 shops selling Gulab Jamun to Kumbakonam where dry Jamuns are a hit, this Indian sweet has many stories to tell.

Advertisement

In 1941, a sweet vendor set up a shop in Maigalganj, Uttar Pradesh which sold a particular sweet in matkas. This became so popular that even people from far off places would come just to have this dessert served in sugar syrup – Gulab Jamun.

Soon many other shops were opened nearby and Maigalganj came to be known as Gulab jamun street. More than 100 shops here follow the original recipe of ‘matka gulab jamun‘.

In Katangi near Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, the same sweet is called jhurre ka rasagulla which comes in a bigger size.

Advertisement

Coming to the South, the Murari sweet shop of Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu sells around 400 kg of dry jamuns which are rolled in powdered sugar.

And we have barely begun in terms of the history, diversity and sheer pleasure this simple sweet generates among its millions of fans across the country. There is so much more to explore.

Watch to know more about the never-ending jamun history:

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Better India (@thebetterindia)

Advertisement

 

To start your journey towards building a sustainable life, explore and enroll yourself in courses by The Better Academy.

For latest positive and happy stories on unsung heroes, impact, innovation, inspiration, and more, visit The Better India.

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons:

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Like this story? Or have something to share?

Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com

Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter

You May Also Like

Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement