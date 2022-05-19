As Rains Arrive, 10 Plants You Can Grow Anywhere At Home To Keep Mosquitoes At Bay

If pre-monsoon showers are hitting your city, it’s time for you to be cautious about the risk of mosquito-borne diseases. From repellent coils to sprays, there are several methods that people often opt to get rid of mosquitoes. But rather than opting for chemical methods, you can always try out several natural ways that are equally efficient and effective.

Here is a list of plants you can grow in your garden and even indoors, to manage the mosquito menace.

1. Rosemary

An evergreen shrub, rosemary is one of the best plants to help keep mosquitoes at bay.

The pungent smell of the herb drives away not just mosquitoes but also several other bugs like cabbage moths, carrot flies etc. They grow well in hot and dry weather and can easily be maintained in small planting pots indoors.

2. Marigolds

One of the most popular and common flowers in India, marigolds are easy to grow in any type of soil. They are very colourful and possess a very distinctive smell, which helps repel mosquitoes, as well as other garden pests like squash bugs and tomato worms.

Marigolds can be grown both indoors and outdoors and can be kept near your doorways or windows to prevent mosquitoes from entering your house.

3. Tulsi (Holy basil)

The holy basil, commonly known as tulsi, is also known for its effectiveness in killing mosquito larvae. The strong smell of the tulsi also repels several other insects like whiteflies, asparagus beetles and carrot flies.

There are different varieties of basil like lemon basil and cinnamon basil which are equally effective in warding off mosquitoes.

4. Lemongrass

Lemongrass, another effective plant that helps repel mosquitoes, is known for its strong and peculiar smell.

It contains citronella, an essential oil which is a natural mosquito repellent and is widely used in candles, sprays, and lotions for the same purpose. Its strong fragrance helps in deterring the mosquitoes and hence can be planted anywhere.

Lemongrass is heat and drought tolerant, but cannot withstand frost. Therefore, it is suggested to plant these in containers that can be kept indoors during winters.

5. Mint

Known for its unique and refreshing flavour, mint is another effective repellent for insects, including mosquitoes. It is also a popular mouth freshener and is widely used for cooking.

Mint is easy to grow anywhere and can be maintained in your garden or even indoors in containers. It grows well if given enough light and consistent moisture.

6. Garlic

Garlic is one of the most common natural repellents and is very effective in warding off mosquitoes as well as other flying and crawling insects.

It can be cut into pieces and kept in different places that are prone to the entry of mosquitoes. Also, garlic extract can be sprayed on your plants to repel bugs.

Besides, just planting a garlic plant in the garden would help in driving away insects.

7. Citronella Grass

A plant that resembles lemongrass, the citronella grass has a citrus-like scent that repels insects like mosquitoes and whiteflies. It is also one of the most common ingredients in almost all mosquito repellents.

The plant is easy to grow anywhere, even indoors, but make sure it is kept in colder places and receives bright but filtered sunlight.

8. Catnip

Catnip has a primary ingredient known as Nepetalactone, which is found in most commercial insect repellents.

It grows easily, anywhere both outdoors and indoors.

9. Lemon Balm

Lemon Balm, also known as horsemint, is rich in flavour and has several medicinal qualities.

The plant grows well and requires lesser maintenance, making it easy to grow anywhere.

10. Lavender

The pleasant smell of lavender has the ability to drive away several insects including mosquitoes. The essential oils present in the leaves repel the insects.

The plant is drought resistant and easy to grow. It should be kept in a sunny spot and in well-draining conditions.

