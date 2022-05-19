LPG Price Hike Got You Down? Here Are 10 Solar Alternatives to Buy for Your Kitchen

With the cost of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shooting up and all of us struggling to manage our monthly spending, it is high time to shift to some alternatives. Although the initial investment might be on the higher side, on a long term basis, it will serve for good. Here are some eco-friendly and budget options to choose from on Amazon:

1. Biomass Cooking Stove

You can operate this stove with chopped wood, pellets, cow dung, coconut shells, or any other biowaste that burns. It is made of stainless steel material, and there is a windproof serrated cross stand that offers a stable platform for the cookware.

This award-winning item has a fan at the bottom, which blows cold air directly into the burning chamber.

The item, which weighs 3.5 kg, is completely smokeless.

2. Solar Box 4 Pot Cooker

Slower cooking (over longer periods of time) helps retain more nutrients in the cooked food when compared to the (relatively) high heat, and quick-cook times of LPG or kerosene stoves.

Here’s a cooker designed for just that – powered by the sun.

Manufactured as per BIS standards, the pot cooker can be used for boiling, baking and drying. The set includes four cooking pots, hand gloves, a cooking booklet, dishes made of toughened glass and an imported stainless steel reflector.

3. Solar Cooker DIY kit for kids

This is a prototype model for kids to understand the working of solar cookers. Solar science experiments for kids are fun to teach children about renewable energy sources and spark an interest in cooking.

These experiments are geared toward children ages ten and above and can be adapted for all ages.

4. Smoke-Less Biomass Portable Cook Stove

This stove is made of alloy steel and needs wood as fuel. Charcoal, animal dung or crop residue can also be used. In contrast to the slow cooker, this one cooks food up to 50 per cent faster.

There are no maintenance fees, and the manufacturer claims an 80 per cent reduction in smoke and toxic emissions.

5. Charcoal Burning Natural Draft Rocket Stove

This is a perfect selection for your outdoor kitchen to enjoy backyard cooking. While having a picnic with family, just grab this stove and cook fresh food. This charcoal starter grill is easy to use and makes a great portable fire pit and portable stove when camping. It cooks 50 per cent faster than charcoal grills.

6. Solar Cooker

This is a solar-powered hot plate that can be used for cooking and other purposes. It has multiple safety protection, preventing overheating and leakage.

The cooker is smokeless, and no exhaust gas or carbon monoxide is produced. The best part is that you can use pots of any material, like ceramic, stainless steel, iron, aluminium, or even glass.

7. Foldable Charcoal Barbeque Grill

Designed using durable materials such as cast iron and a strong powder coated finish, the grill claims it will last for years. It weighs 4.5 kg and can be used for roasting, pizza making, cooking barbecues, and similar food.

The offset smoker is seamlessly attached to the grill, ensuring good circulation of heat and smoke.

8. Solar Kettle Thermos Flask Survival Gear

This is a light, compact, portable, and durable product that can hold 500 ml of any liquid. It is made of strong and shock-resistant materials with no moving parts. Depending on the season and intensity of the sun and altitude, the kettle will warm up the liquid as quickly as 15-20 minutes.

9. Biomass Stove

Made of stainless steel, glass and aluminium, the stove uses wood as fuel. It can cook for up to 10 people. Any other materials like cow dung or crop residues can also be used. The stove is smoke-free and eco-friendly. It is available in different capacities from regular size (serves two persons) to XXXL size (serves ten persons).

10. Ultra-Portable Solar Cooker

Weighing 900 grams and in the shape of a stick, this unique product can cook a meal in less than 20 minutes. It can reach temperatures of upto 290 degrees celsius in full sunlight. It is effective at capturing ultraviolet light and holding its heat.

A durable evacuated glass tube oven, two parabolic reflectors, EVA (ethyl vinyl acetate) frame, stainless steel cooking tray, silicone cooking pans, stabiliser stand, cleaning brush, user manual and mini cookbook are included in the set.

Edited Vinayak Hegde