Search Hindi Gujarati Malayalam
Search Icon
Nav Arrow
Inspirational|Videos
Inspiring story of Chinu Kala

Businesswoman Goes From Earning Rs 20/Day To Starting a Rs 30 Crore Brand

Having left home with only Rs 300 at the age of 15, Chinu Kala went on to build a successful lifestyle and jewellery brand.

When Chinu Kala left home with Rs 300 in her pocket and nothing more, she hadn’t the slightest idea that this would be the beginning of a memorable journey. A 15-year-old Chinu started going from door to door as a salesgirl. She would sell coasters and knives and at night go back to her dorm which she shared with 25 other girls.

Despite a meagre earning of Rs 20 a day, Chinu persisted.

In 2010, she entered the Gladrags Mrs India Pageant and was selected among the top 10 finalists, which shaped her modelling career.

Advertisement

She then went on to start her very own jewellery and lifestyle brand — Rubans Accessories. The business grossed a whopping turnover of Rs 30 crore.

 
Advertisement

Her message to entrepreneurs is — “Choose a business where you can either add value or solve a problem for the customer. If you get this right, half the battle is already won.”

Watch her incredible journey here:

Advertisement

To start your journey towards building a sustainable life, explore and enroll yourself in courses by The Better Academy.

For latest positive and happy stories on unsung heroes, impact, innovation, inspiration, and more, visit The Better India.

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons:

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Like this story? Or have something to share?

Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com

Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter

You May Also Like

Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement