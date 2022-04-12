Applications Open for TCS Off-Campus Hiring Programme; Here’s How to Apply

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced recruitment for freshers with an M.Sc degree in Mathematics, Statistics or Economics or an MA in Economics for its off-campus hiring programme – TCS Atlas Hiring.

“The candidates selected through TCS Atlas Hiring will be a catalyst to providing superior business outcomes, bring confidence to decision-making and help businesses execute effective data-driven strategies to build a greater future,” TCS said in a statement.

Things to know:

The passing out year of the candidates must be 2020, 2021 or 2022.

Candidates with a minimum age of 18 years and maximum age of 28 years can apply.

Candidates must have minimum aggregate marks of 60% or above in Class 10, Class 12, Diploma (if applicable), Graduation and Post-Graduation.

Candidates who have completed their Class 10 and Class 12 through The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) are also eligible.

Candidates with years of passing 2020 and 2021 should not have any backlogs and should have the course completion documents available.

Only one backlog is permitted for the candidates within a year of passing 2022, however, all pending backlogs should be completed within the stipulated course duration.

Any break in education/work experience should not exceed 24 months and is permissible only for valid reasons.

Relevant document proof, as applicable, will be checked for gaps in education.

All candidates must declare the gaps/arrears/backlogs, if any, during the academic and/or work experience.

Candidates with prior work experience of up to 2 years are eligible to apply.

How to apply:

Register and complete the application form on the TCS NextStep portal.

The status of the application should be ‘Application Received’ and above.

Keep the CT/DT ID while applying.

– If you already have the CT/DT ID, then log on to TCS Next Step Portal and complete the application form.

– If you are a new user, then log on to TCS Next Step Portal and click on ‘Register Now’. Then choose the category ‘IT’, proceed to fill in your details and submit your application form.

– If you already have the CT/DT ID, then log on to TCS Next Step Portal and complete the application form. – If you are a new user, then log on to TCS Next Step Portal and click on ‘Register Now’. Then choose the category ‘IT’, proceed to fill in your details and submit your application form. As the final step, click here to apply for TCS Atlas Hiring.

Multiple entries from a single candidate will lead to disqualification.

For more details, check the official notification.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The last date for filling out the application form is 20 April 2022.

If you have any queries, contact the TCS Helpdesk Team (Email ID: ilp.support@tcs.com | Toll-Free Helpline No: 1800 209 3111)