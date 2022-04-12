With a little over 80 potted plants in my home, the struggle to find a way to arrange them all neatly is always a challenge. The days I embark on cleaning the balcony are particularly difficult since I have to move all the plants around.

What comes in handy in these situations are balcony plant stands that come in various shapes and sizes, in materials such as ceramic, terracotta, fibreglass, stone, wood and plastic.

Smaller spaces could benefit from such nifty plant stands.

One could also consider repurposing items in your home to make beautiful and colourful plant stands. Just ensure that the planters have a hole, to let the excess water out.

Here are seven different indoor and outdoor plant stands that you could consider investing in.

1. Vintage Flower Plant Stand:

This plant stand is designed to support up to three pots. This can be used for both indoor and outdoor placement. Less than a kilogram in weight, this plant stand can be easily moved around as well. Made of metal this plant stand comes in a copper colour.

The bottom diameter is 11.4 inches while the top diameter is 9.6 inches and is 24.4 inches in height. This also makes for a great gift.

Click here to buy this.

2. Tall Indoor Plant Stand:

This elegant house floor plant stand reflects minimalist design aesthetics which have been inspired by the classic mid-century style. This stand can be used for indoor plants. Made of wrought iron material, the plant stand is safe and environment-friendly. It has been high-temperature powder coated and is also rustproof and durable.

Designed keeping in mind various aspects, the iron plant stand has smooth and curved corners that protect the floor from damage. Perfect decor for the living room, bedroom, dining room, entryway, office and even kitchen.

Click here to buy this.

3. Balcony Railing Planters:

If you live in an apartment and do not have a very large balcony space then you could consider getting these railing planters. Ideal for outdoor plants you could consider using these as indoor plant stands as well. Using these hanging planters also adds to the aesthetics of the area. These planters come in various colours as well.

Made of metal with a powder-coated finish, these planters can be used to place only one pot per stand. This hanging stand weighs less than 1 kg.

Click here to buy this.

4. Elevated Plant Stand:

If you are looking to place several pots in one stand, then this wide elevated plant stand is just for you. This plant stand comes in a set of four, which means you will get eight plant stands that can hold up to 50 kg of weight. It is perfect to place large pots and planters. Made of sturdy metal, you can place several small and big plants on it. With a rust-proof coating on the stand, this is an all-weather stand.

Even the edges have been smoothed out to ensure that no damage is done to the floor on which it is placed. Each stand weighs below 5 kg.

Click here to buy this.

5. Multi Plant Stand:

Made of wrought iron and galvanized iron metal, this indoor plant stand is also powder coated for rust resistance. This plant stand can hold up to 40 kg, with each tier being made to hold up to 10 kg of weight. This plant stand is best suited to hold medium-sized plants. This is also a lightweight stand and can be moved around without much difficulty.

Weighing 4 kg, this multi-plant stand can hold up to 10 different plants. This plant stand also makes for a great gift for a plant lover.

Click here to buy this.

6. Tabletop Stand:

Adding a plant to any space makes it come alive. If you spend long hours at your desk each day, then you could consider placing a beautiful looking plant on it to brighten up the space. This unique table plant stand is designed for indoor use. It can be placed on any surface and it will immediately accessorise the space. Indoor plants, succulents and plants that do not require too much watering are best suited for this kind of plant stand.

With a dimension of 5 inches in diameter and height, this plant stand can be placed anywhere. Made of metal, these plant stands also come in various colours and designs. This plant stand is less than 500 gm in weight.

Click here to buy this.

7. Bamboo Plant Stand:

Made with 100 per cent eco-friendly natural bamboo wood, this plant stand has a smooth finish making it easy to wipe and clean. The edges are smoothly processed to protect your hands from being scratched. This three-layer stand is best suited for indoor use and its open design allows for up to eight small to medium-sized plants to be placed on it.

Weighing less than three kg, this plant stand is also very easy to assemble.

Click here to buy this.

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)