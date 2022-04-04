6 of India’s Most Scenic Rail Routes Will Make You Nostalgic About Train Journeys

When’s the last time you took a train ride? Jog your memory and think back to how fascinating these rides were. Conversing with strangers along the way, sampling a plethora of different foods, or simply catching up on a book — train rides come with their own set of fun that no other mode of transportation can match.

If you’re planning a rail journey soon, these rail routes offer stunning views and memorable journeys for your next travel.

1. Matheran ‐ Neral

The toy train that runs between Matheran and Neral in Maharashtra has time and again been acclaimed for its ease and experience. It provides travellers with a view so scenic, that it is hard to take your eyes off it.

Up in the hills where it is just you and nature, many travellers have described their journey as ‘heavenly’ and ‘breathtaking’. Open skies, marvelling at the glory of the Western ghats and more await on this short train ride.

Best time to travel: October to May

Distance covered: 21 km

Journey time: 2 hours 30 minutes

2. Karjat ‐ Lonavala

Another scenic rail route in Maharashtra is from Karjat to Lonavala. Travellers will find themselves nestled in the hills, far away from the hustle and bustle of civilisation. As you pass the Bhor ghats, the winding routes will reveal hidden waterfalls and rivulets that add to the beauty of the trip. While the route does pose a challenge during the monsoons, it is magnificent to see the view that meets your eye. Catch a waterfall or two as you make your way through the hills.

Best time to travel: October to May

Distance covered: 28 km

Journey time: 37 minutes

3. Visakhapatnam ‐ Araku Valley

If you are planning to take a train journey from Vizag to Araku Valley in Andhra Pradesh, the best time would be during the monsoon season. The valley is abundant in Niger flowers, the yellow landscape is a feast to the eyes and the rains add to its beauty. The flowers have importance in the area, as they are used for various manufacturing processes.

Best time to travel: August to November

Distance covered: 130 km

Time to reach: 3 hours 15 minutes

4. Mettupalayam ‐ Ooty

When you get onboard the Nilgiri Mountain Railway in Tamil Nadu, you will get a sense of being transported back in time. It is almost as if riding through a story, as you are met by lush landscapes, dense forests, hills in all their beauty and rivers. Every turn and bend holds a surprise for the tourist, and it is a nature lover’s paradise.

Best time to travel: October to June

Distance covered: 46 km

Time to reach: 4 hours 50 minutes

5. Guwahati ‐ Silchar via Lumding

Through Assam’s tea plantations and the green landscape, you will discover how enthralling nature can be if you look closely enough. If you happen to take this train journey during the monsoon, you will see the carpet of green that spreads for miles around making for a beautiful view.

Best time to travel: June to September

Distance covered: 340 km

Time to reach: 7 hours

6. Pathankot – Jogindernagar

You will pass the Kangra Valley while you make your train journey from Pathankot, Punjab, to Jogindernagar, Himachal Pradesh. There is a rustic charm that the valley has with its villages and houses and the borders are outlined by the majestic Himalayas. Taking the train route through the valley is almost like stepping into a postcard.

Best time to travel: December to February

Distance covered: 191 km

Time to reach: 8 hours 55 minutes

Edited by Yoshita Rao