10 Best Budget-Friendly Hostels In Manali For That Backpacking Vacation

Manali is a paradise for travellers, hikers and adventure lovers alike. With snow-covered peaks, peaceful villages, and bonfire evenings, this place finds its way to the bucket list of any average Indian.

Here are some pocket-friendly hostels in and around Manali to make your dream trip more affordable:

1. Alt Life

Situated on the banks of Beas river, the hostel is a gateway to Solang, Gulaba and Kothi. It also has an in-house restaurant and shared lounge, and features a beautiful garden and terrace from where the landscape of Manali can be enjoyed. The property offers a car hire facility as well.

Location: Around 2.6 km from Hidimba Devi temple, the place is located in Old Manali.

What perks you’ll find here: The hostel has a private bathroom and wardrobe facility. It also provides a peaceful environment to work in, with jaw-dropping balcony/ river views. High-speed free WiFi is also available.

Average cost per night: Rs 600 onwards.

2. Orchards House – the Hidden Tribe

An adorable property with comfortable rooms, a shared lounge and a restaurant. There is a well-maintained garden, and many indoor games are available inside the place.

Location: Situated in Old Manali, 2 km from Hidimba Devi temple.

What perks you’ll find here: Evenings at Orchard’s House are reserved for entertainment with music and food. Well equipped rooms and free continental breakfast are available. The nearby areas are popular for trekking.

Average cost per night: Rs 330 onwards

3. Safar Hostel

Situated very close to popular travel destinations like circuit house, Manu temple and Tibetan monastery, this hostel offers a delightful stay. The place is surrounded by a beautiful garden and offers free breakfast during the stay.

Location: Located in Old Manali, less than 1 km from Hidimba Devi temple.

What perks you’ll find here: if you are not interested in restaurant food, the property provides a shared kitchen from where you can cook. It is ideal for family journeys as there is also a children’s playground in the hostel premises.

Average cost per night: Rs 600 onwards

4. Young Monk Hostel

A calm property with a well-maintained garden, a shared lounge, a restaurant, and an area for workation travellers. Along with the accommodation comes free breakfast.

Location: Situated in Manali, around 1.9 km from Hidimba Devi temple.

What perks you’ll find here: The accommodation features evening entertainment and a concierge service. All rooms in the hostel come with a mountain view. The area is popular for skiing and cycling, and car hire is available.

Average cost per night: Rs 340 onwards

5. Zostel

A property that provides splendid mountain views from the terrace and offers a variety of activities throughout the place. The hostel rooms have a garden view as well. Private rooms are also available for guests.

Location: Located 2.5 km from Hidimba Devi temple, 300 m from Manu temple and 1.5 km from circuit house.

What perks you’ll find here: A complimentary continental breakfast is provided every day. The place is a paradise for hiking and cycling lovers. The staff from the hostel facility will accompany these activities.

Average cost per night: Rs 700 onwards.

“If you think staying at luxurious hotels makes your trip memorable, you are wrong. Zostel is what makes your trip beautiful and memorable. Beautiful people, amazing vibes, mesmerising views of snow-capped mountains and delicious food. Real luxury is here,” wrote an Instagram user.

6. La Vaca India

At this hostel, the rooms are fitted with a patio with a lake view. Guests at the accommodation are provided with an American breakfast. Activities in and around Manali, like hiking are available here.

Location: Situated in Manali, 5 km from Hidimba Devi temple.

What perks you’ll find here: An in-house restaurant, free private parking, a shared lounge and a garden are found here. Private rooms are also available for families.

Average cost per night: Rs 300 onwards.

7. White Forest

Providing breathtaking views, this hostel is equipped with a comfortable seating area. They also feature a free American breakfast every day.

Location: This property is located in Old Manali, 1.6 km from the Tibetan Monastery.

What perks you’ll find here: There is a shared lounge, as well as a garden and terrace where you can relax. Evenings here are dedicated to entertainment with bonfires and music.

“I can stay here for my whole life,” wrote an Instagram user.

Average cost per night: Rs 380 onwards

8. Destination of Peace

It’s a house located at the end of the village, in a beautiful, quiet and isolated location, surrounded by cherry apple orchards and offers a 360-degree view of the Himalayan range. Both shared dorm rooms and private rooms are available here.

Location: This picturesque property is situated in Old Manali.

What perks you’ll find here: The bungalow is well-maintained with hot showers, home-cooked organic food, and free WiFi facility. The balconies are well-furnished with beautiful artwork which is a perfect spot for reading or other entertainment.

Average cost per night: Rs 700 onwards

9. The Professor’s Hut

A property with both dorm rooms and private family rooms, the place offers concierge and currency exchange services for guests. There is a mountain view from almost all the rooms here.

Location: Situated in Old Manali, around 2.3 km from Hidimba Devi temple.

What perks you’ll find here: A car hire facility is available to take trips around Manali. Free continental breakfast is provided every day. A paid airport shuttle service is also available here.

Average cost per night: Rs 360 onwards

10. TreeNido

This is a community home for backpackers and travellers. It is a serene area famous for Vashisht Temple and hot water springs. Guests can enjoy a spectacular view of the beautiful Beas River and snow-capped mountains from their rooms.

Location: Located in a peaceful village near Mathiyana Anganwadi centre in Vashist.

What perks you’ll find here: Guests who stay for a week or more can use the kitchen to prepare food. Dorms and private rooms are available.

Average cost per night: Rs 700 onwards

(Edited by Divya Sethu)