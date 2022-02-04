10 Eco-Friendly Valentine’s Day Gifts Your Partner Will Totally Love

The beauty of an occasion is enhanced with thoughtful gifts. For those who thrive on sustainability, here are some gifts you can present to your loved ones, or yourself, this Valentine’s Day.

1. Zero waste gift set

This is a perfect introduction to a sustainable lifestyle, offering some basics you can begin with. This gift set includes a comb, toothbrush, tongue cleaner, earbuds, and towel, all made from bamboo. Alongside, you’ll find a cotton coin tissue, cotton carry bag, an all natural loofah sponge, and natural tooth powder. These cruelty-free vegan products are perfect for you or your partner who aspire for a zero-waste life.

Buy the product here.

2. Soy candle

Make your Valentine’s night fancy by lighting a soy candle that fills up the room with a mild fragrance. Soy burns cleaner and even reduces indoor air pollution. It can burn upto 40 hours and is completely vegan. The handmade candle comes in a glass jar with a cork lid which can later be used to store small items or to plant a succulent. Enjoy your date night with the luxury of a nice Himalayan Mist fragrance.

Buy the product here.

3. Wine glass

Is any date complete without a sip of wine? This time, you can pair a homemade organic wine with this eco-friendly glass. This sheesham wood glass is treated with water-based polish and is completely safe to use. While the price is slightly higher than that of a normal wine glass, the unique style and biodegradable material makes it worthy. It is available in multiple colours and sizes.

Buy the product here.

4. Chocolate

Since time immemorial, chocolates and Valentine’s Day have been closely related. Let’s keep that tradition intact, but by switching to a more healthy dark chocolate, which is a powerful source of antioxidants that has the capacity to lower blood pressure. This particular chocolate has hazelnuts, which have multiple health benefits, including improved fertility.

Buy the product here.

5. Coffee

Start your Valentine’s Day with a flawless cup of coffee using freshly roasted Arabica organic coffee powder. It comes in different flavours, including amla, cranberry, cocoa, dark chocolate, carame,l and nutty flavours. They are also available as light, medium or dark roasts.

Buy the product here.

6. Whole spices eco-friendly gift box

If you and/or your partner love cooking, this spice box is an ideal gift. It is a set of authentic Indian spices collected from farmers in Kerala and includes premium quality black pepper, cardamom, cloves and cinnamon sticks in quantities between 60 and 120 grams. These spices come in a wooden box which can be reused as a storage device.

Buy the product here.

7. Personal care gift box

Whatever the occasion might be, self-care is always a good idea. So if you’re in the mood to spend your Valentine’s Day relaxing and rejuvenating, you can go for this personal care box. It includes a foot soak infused with essential oils, jaggery coated cashews, cinnamon coated almonds, artisanal Himalayan green tea infused with fragrant flowers, hand-rolled incense sticks and a photo frame. Enjoy the goodies, all by yourself or with your partner, for a relaxing time.

Buy the product here.

8. Gardening Set

The right choice for gardening enthusiasts, this easy to use kit contains seeds of mint, coriander and Italian basil. These take only a few minutes to sow and can be grown on your balcony or even kitchen.

Buy the product here.

9. Plantable Stationery Gift Box

This box is the perfect gift idea for artists or writers. It contains 10 coloring pencils, seven colour ink pens, two notepads with seed paper cover, 12 different seed pencils and five plantable paper pens. All products come with planting instructions. There are multiple varieties of vegetable, herb and flower seeds inside.

Buy the product here.

10. Flask

There’s no compromising when it comes to health, whether it’s yours or your loved one’s. Stay hydrated all through the day with this bamboo and stainless steel, vacuum, and insulated flask cum bottle. It even comes with a strainer, which makes the flask ideal to store tea/coffee, as well as a stylish sleeve which makes it easy to carry around. The product is completely plastic and toxin-free.

Buy the product here.

Edited by Divya Sethu