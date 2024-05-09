Ravi Kapoor quit his job as an IRS (Indian Revenue Service) officer last year to mentor thousands of UPSC aspirants for free.
The 2011-batch officer has been running a Free Online Mentorship Programme (FMP) for aspirants, and is also the Chief Mentor of UPSC at Testbook, an online exam preparation platform.
The idea is to give students a choice of not paying for coaching by solving the problem of lack of guidance.
“You can bypass the requirement of coaching by simply availing our FMP courses which are much like the paid material available elsewhere,” Ravi explains.
He felt unhappy with his role as an IRS officer and first started a blog, which has been published as a book, called, ‘The Ultimate Cheatbook for UPSC Civil Services’ in 2020.
People started approaching him with more questions, necessitating the need for developing his FMP, during the COVID-19 lockdown.
The FMP consists of a lecture he posts on YouTube followed by an email with an assignment. Students have to complete it on the day they are given.
“I put you through this series of assignments and in that process, I not only provide the requisite study material but also psychological advice. The process I have established helped bring regularity and consistency to UPSC preparation,” he explains.