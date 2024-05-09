1. Moms Magic Pickle India, Madhya Pradesh
“The day I got my first order was one of the happiest days of my life. I felt very good that I did something,” shares Saroj Prajapati (43).
Saroj started Moms Magic Pickle India from her kitchen, which today provides employment to 30 local women and makes Rs 2.5 lakh per month. Read more about her journey here.
2.
Ammamma’s, Hyderabad
“The road to here has not been easy. You need commitment and continuous effort to build a business and achieve your dreams,” shares Prathima Viswanath (46).
Ammamma’s, a ready-to-cook food business, was started with the aim of reducing kitchen time for mothers. It clocked a turnover of Rs 6 crore last year. Read more here.
3. Nidhi’s Grandmaa Secret, Gurugram
“I realised that we all have the spirit to work hard and build a business. You will definitely find your hidden spark,” shares Rajni Dua, who runs the business with her daughter-in-law Nidhi.
The duo’s hair oil business started on a quest to reclaim financial freedom and earns Rs 50 lakh per month. Read more here.
4. Koparo Clean, New Delhi
“Discovering many chemical names in everyday products was triggering for me, as they posed harm to my daughter,” shares Simran Khara (42).
Koparo Clean is a home-care product brand that sells dishwash liquid, liquid detergent, floor cleaner, and hand wash among others, with a monthly revenue of Rs 3 crore. Read about Simran’s journey here.
5. DabbaDrop, London
“We use everything that is reusable. We are constantly trying to improve our packaging. We want to leave a better planet for our kids,” shares Anshu Ahuja, who runs this sustainable venture with Renee Williams.
DabbaDrop serves the nostalgia of South Asian
dabbas
to people across London. People can sign up weekly or fortnightly, and the menus are set for every week. Learn more here.
6. Travel with Kids (India)
“Don’t let motherhood become a barrier in pursuing your dreams. Believe in yourself, and sometimes, make yourself a priority,” says Dr Saakshi Gulati, who runs the venture along with Dr Nikita Mathur.
The two dentists started Travel with Kids (India) to encourage young mothers to fulfil their travel dreams with their children. With over 1.27 lakh followers on Instagram, they’ve planned over 20 trips. Read about their travels here.
7. Geekmonkey, Dehradun
Nisha Gupta and Guddi Thapliyal, whose children are married to each other, started this online gifting business in their 50s. The platform features gift options in over 40 categories.
The two homemakers launched Geekmonkey in 2017 with an investment of Rs 50,000 each. It clocked a revenue of Rs 2 crore last year. You can read more here.
8. My Little Moppet, Madurai
“If you put your mind to doing something, you can achieve your goal. The idea is not to run behind money but run behind your passion,” asserts Dr Hemapriya Natesan.
Her multi-crore nutritious food brand for children sells sprouted
ragi
powder, dried dates powder, cookies, crackers, energy bars, porridge mixes, cereals, millet noodles, pancakes, etc, and has serviced over one lakh mothers so far. Read more here.
9. Tanvi Naturals, Guntur
“Women should come forward with their ideas. There sure will be hurdles, but we can jump them all with grace,” says Sekuru Asha.
Named after her daughter, Tanvi Naturals sells homemade skin care and hair care products for babies and mothers, earning over Rs 25 lakh per year today. Read about Asha’s journey here.
10. Mind Your Tongue, Mumbai
“I decided if food was the reason for Keya (my daughter) being on the hospital bed that day, I would turn it into the reason for our survival,” shares Monisha Hatkar.
The single mother started this home-cooked food delivery platform to fund her 12-year-old daughter’s Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) treatment. The food venture offers 13 cuisines and works with over 60 home cooks. Read more about her journey here.
.