Once A Construction Worker, This Indian Was Part Of Professor’s Crew In Money Heist

Feeling sad after bidding ‘Bella Ciao’ to The Professor and his gang in the explosive finale of Money Heist Season 5? You are not the only one, for the Netflix show’’s last season has been a massive hit in India.

In fact, some of the much-loved characters, including Alvaro Morte aka The Professor, recently thanked their fans in India for showering so much love on the cult series.

However, few fans know about Money Heist’s Indian connection. Remember the hacker Shakir, who guides the Professor and his crew during their mission inside the Bank of Spain?

The character is played by Ajay Jethi, a Spain-based Indian actor who started out as a construction labourer on a work visa in Barcelona.

Passionate about acting from when he was just a lad, Ajay hails from a village in Patiala in Punjab and would participate in Punjabi plays based on the works of Arthur Miller and Shakespeare.

However, his father didn’t support his dreams and sent him to Spain in 2005 on a work visa to work as a construction labourer.

In an interview with Manorama, Ajay shared, “After a year of working as a labourer in Spain, I shifted to a factory job and using the money from there, took Spanish language lessons and acting classes.”

After getting bit roles in small films and ads, Ajay got his big break when he was picked for ‘Money Heist’ by the director of the show, Alex Pina.

The role has been a gamechanger for Ajay, as is evident in the appreciative comments pouring in on his Instagram account.

“It’s a small character, but I never expected to get this much love,” Ajay said in a Quint interview, adding that he feels grateful that his efforts have finally paid off after 17 years.