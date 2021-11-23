India Post Announces Over 200 Vacancies For Sportspersons, Salaries Up Rs 81100

The Department of Posts, Office of the Chief Postmaster General is inviting applications from eligible candidates for vacancies at Maharashtra circle. Applications are open for meritorious sports persons coming under sports quota.
Things to know:
- The recruitment is being conducted to fill vacancies under four posts:
- 93 vacancies for the position of Postal Assistant (PA) in Post Offices/SBCO / Administrative Offices / SubOrdinate Office.
- 9 vacancies for the position of Sorting Assistant (SA) in Railway Mail Service offices.
- 113 vacancies for the position of Postman (PM) in Post Offices/Mail Guard in Railway Mail Services offices.
- 42 vacancies for the position of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) in Administrative Offices / Post Offices/ Railway Mail Service offices.
- PA, SA and PM candidates must be aged between 18 and 27 years (as of November 27, 2021)
- Age limit for MTS candidates is between 18 to 25 years.
- Candidates will be required to pay a non-refundable registration fee.
- Selected candidates will be on probation for two years, and are liable to be transferred anywhere in India or abroad, as required.
- The applicant can be a citizen of India, Nepal, Bhutan or a Tibetan refugee or a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam.
- For the positions of PA/SA, salaries will be Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100/month plus admissible allowances; for the PM position, salaries will be between Rs 21,700 and Rs 69,100/month, plus admissible allowances; for MTS, salaries will be between Rs 18,000 and Rs 56,900/month plus admissible allowances.
- Applicants are advised to read the official notification carefully before filling up the application form.
Eligibility:
- Candidates must have passed Class 12 or equivalent examinations from a recognised Board of Secondary Education; for MTS applicants, the eligibility is Class 10 passout.
- Candidates of higher qualifications will also be considered, but \no preference will be given to them.
- Candidates will be required to furnish a certificate of basic computer training from a recognised institute before issuance of the appointment letter.
- For PM/MTS candidates, knowledge of a local language, Marathi or Konkani, is important. For more details about language requirements, check the official notification.
- Sportsmen who have represented a state or the country in national or international competitions, and those who have represented their university in inter-university tournaments can apply. For more details, click here.
- Check the official notification to know about eligible games/sports.
- If the candidates are married for the second time, or are wedded to a person who has married twice, they are ineligible for the post.
How to apply:
- Eligible candidates have to fill up the online application on the official website.
- For registration, candidates are required to submit basic details like name, DOB, mobile number, Aadhar number etc.
- Candidates have to credit Rs 200 through online payment on the website under the fee payment option, or in any of the head post offices in India.
- For more details, go through the official notification.
Important dates:
- Date of commencement of registration – 28 October 2021
- Last date of registration – 27 November 2021 (6 pm)
- Last date for payment of application fee – 27 November 2021