Sourav Ganguly: How Dada Brought a Revolution in Indian Cricket

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly is revered by his fans as the game-changer of Indian cricket even today. Be it as one of the world’s leading batsmen or one of India’s best team captains, his life and career have been in the spotlight for all the right reasons.

Amidst great speculation, the famous cricketer often referred to as ‘dada’, recently announced the making of his biopic in Hindi. While the casting is yet to be disclosed, Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that a film covering his life and professional career is on the way.

He currently holds the presidency of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Having been an inherent leader from the start, he gifted the country with legendary cricket players under his guidance. Through consistent faith and stellar sportsmanship, he also retained star player MS Dhoni in the cricket team until he went on to become a record-breaker himself.

Ganguly’s own One Day International (ODI) debut was marked at the 1992 match of India against the West Indies. Since then, his guidance has revolutionised the legacy of Indian cricket.

This talented sportsman was also awarded the Padma Shri in 2004 in recognition of his contribution to the field of sports.

Watch this video to learn more about the man who helped India shape its cricketing core.