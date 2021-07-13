Viral Video of ‘Cloud Waterfall’ in Mizoram Wows Netizens: Here’s Why It Happens

A video highlighting the scenic beauty of Aizawl city in Mizoram is going viral on the internet. In the 30-second clip, clouds are seen floating down a mountainous region like a fluffy waterfall. This phenomenon is scientifically named ‘Orographic clouds’, popularly known as ‘waterfall clouds’.

Here’s what happens:

When stable air encounters a mountain, it is lifted upwards. As it rises, the air cools down and the water vapour condenses, making it visible as a cloud. When these clouds reach the mountain top, they become heavier than the surrounding environment and descend from the mountain, much like a waterfall.

Take a look at this mesmerising phenomenon at Aizawl:

After seeing this, netizens shared videos of cloud waterfalls they have witnessed in other states.

Here’s one from Andhra Pradesh:

Cloud cover at Tarasa beach, Vizag pic.twitter.com/w0w4ofhA9U — Samajika Sanyasi (@samajikasanyasi) July 5, 2021

Another, from Tamil Nadu: