ISRO Offers 2 Free Online Courses With Certificates for Students & Professionals

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is inviting applications from students and professionals for two online courses. Through its Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS) centre, it is offering a course titled Geospatial Modelling for Watershed Management and Geospatial Technology for Hydrological Modelling.

Both the courses are free of cost and candidates will receive a certificate upon completion.

Geospatial Modelling for Watershed Management:

Course dates: 2 August 2021 – 6 August 2021

Things to know:

The course will provide an overview of the principles of watershed management and the use of geospatial technology for watershed management. Study material for this course include video-recorded lectures, open-source software, and practical demonstrations. All the study material will be made available through the e-class platform. The live workshops will be conducted through IIRS’s YouTube channel. The course can be attended by both students and professionals with an interest in soil and water conservation. If you miss any of the live programs, a recorded version can be accessed through the e-class platform. Candidates with 70% attendance for the courses will be awarded a certificate.

To know more, read the official brochure for this course.

How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the IIRS page.

Step 2: Access the registration form for Geospatial Modelling for Watershed Management.

Step 3: Fill in the necessary information and register yourself.

There are limited seats available for the program and candidates will be admitted based on first-come-first-serve basis.

Geospatial Technology for Hydrological Modelling

Course dates: 19 July 2021 – 30 July 2021

Things to know:

This course covers detailed lectures on the overview and sources of various satellite-based hydrological parameters, integration of geospatial data in hydrological models, and practical applicability of widely used hydrological models. The course is designed for professionals, students and researchers engaged in water resources management. Study material for this course include video-recorded lectures, open-source software, and practical demonstrations that can be accessed through the e-class platform and IIRS’s YouTube channel. If you miss any of the live programs, a recorded version can be accessed through the e-class platform. Candidates with 70% attendance for the courses will be awarded a certificate.

To know more, read the official brochure for this course.

How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the IIRS page

Step 2: Access the registration form for Geospatial Technology for Hydrological Modelling

Step 3: Fill in the necessary information and register.

Candidates will be admitted based on first-come-first serve basis.