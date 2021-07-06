ISRO Offers 2 Free Online Courses With Certificates for Students & Professionals

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is inviting applications from students and professionals for two online courses. Through its Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS) centre, it is offering a course titled Geospatial Modelling for Watershed Management and Geospatial Technology for Hydrological Modelling.
Both the courses are free of cost and candidates will receive a certificate upon completion.
Geospatial Modelling for Watershed Management:
Course dates: 2 August 2021 – 6 August 2021
Things to know:
- The course will provide an overview of the principles of watershed management and the use of geospatial technology for watershed management.
- Study material for this course include video-recorded lectures, open-source software, and practical demonstrations.
- All the study material will be made available through the e-class platform.
- The live workshops will be conducted through IIRS’s YouTube channel.
- The course can be attended by both students and professionals with an interest in soil and water conservation.
- If you miss any of the live programs, a recorded version can be accessed through the e-class platform.
- Candidates with 70% attendance for the courses will be awarded a certificate.
To know more, read the official brochure for this course.
How to apply?
Step 1: Visit the IIRS page.
Step 2: Access the registration form for Geospatial Modelling for Watershed Management.
Step 3: Fill in the necessary information and register yourself.
There are limited seats available for the program and candidates will be admitted based on first-come-first-serve basis.
Geospatial Technology for Hydrological Modelling
Course dates: 19 July 2021 – 30 July 2021
Things to know:
- This course covers detailed lectures on the overview and sources of various satellite-based hydrological parameters, integration of geospatial data in hydrological models, and practical applicability of widely used hydrological models.
- The course is designed for professionals, students and researchers engaged in water resources management.
- Study material for this course include video-recorded lectures, open-source software, and practical demonstrations that can be accessed through the e-class platform and IIRS’s YouTube channel.
- If you miss any of the live programs, a recorded version can be accessed through the e-class platform.
- Candidates with 70% attendance for the courses will be awarded a certificate.
To know more, read the official brochure for this course.
How to apply?
Step 1: Visit the IIRS page
Step 2: Access the registration form for Geospatial Technology for Hydrological Modelling
Step 3: Fill in the necessary information and register.
Candidates will be admitted based on first-come-first serve basis.