Readers only offer: Get additional Rs 200 off on 'The Better Home' powerful natural cleaners. Shop Now
X
NTPC Recruitment 2021: 280 Engineer Vacancies, Salary Up To Rs 1.4 Lakh/Month

NTPC Recruitment 2021: 280 Engineer Vacancies, Salary Up To Rs 1.4 Lakh/Month

National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Recruitment 2021: Executive engineering trainees in electrical, mechanical and electronics and instrumentation fields can apply.

An official notification has been released by National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) to fill 280 Executive Engineer vacancies.

Things to know:

  • Eligible and interested candidates must fill out the application form on or before 10 June 2021.
  • Engineering executive trainees in the following fields are eligible to apply:
  1. Electrical – 98 vacancies
  2. Mechanical – 126 vacancies
  3. Electronics/Instrumentation – 56 vacancies.
  • Upper age limit to apply for these positions is 27 years, as on 10 June 2021.
  • To be eligible to apply, candidates should have appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021.
  • Only the scores of GATE 2021 will be considered for this recruitment.
  • Selected candidates will be placed in the pay scale between Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,40,000.
  • Selected candidates will also undergo a one-year training at various NTPC plants.
  • Before the final selection, candidates are required to go through a medical examination by the NTPC medical board.

How to apply?

  • Candidates who wish to apply must log in to the official NTPC website.
  • At the time of filling out the application form, candidates are required to upload a passport-size photograph as well as a signature sample.
  • Once the application form has been submitted, candidates will receive a Unique Registration Number, which must be quoted in all future communication.
  • Ensure that the data entered by you is accurate. Once the form has been submitted, no changes can be made to it.
  • A non-refundable application fee of Rs 300 must be paid at the time of submission of the form.
  • Only Indian nationals are eligible to apply.
  • All further communication will be carried out only via email.
  • Applications must be submitted online. No paper/manual application will be entertained.

Important dates:

Registrations open on 21 May 2021
End date of registration 10 June 2021

To access the official notification, click here.

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)

Like this story? Or have something to share?
Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com
Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter

Let’s be friends :)
Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive news daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement
X
Before you go...

We have a favor to ask.

Our teams put in a lot of effort to create the content you love at The Better India.

The Better Home is a range of safe and eco-friendly home cleaners by The Better India. We put out curated content on our Instagram account- green living hacks, green innovations, leading a no-tox life and heroes in the sustainability space.

It would help us if you can follow our Instagram handle and spread the word around.