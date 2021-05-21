NTPC Recruitment 2021: 280 Engineer Vacancies, Salary Up To Rs 1.4 Lakh/Month

An official notification has been released by National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) to fill 280 Executive Engineer vacancies.
Things to know:
- Eligible and interested candidates must fill out the application form on or before 10 June 2021.
- Engineering executive trainees in the following fields are eligible to apply:
- Electrical – 98 vacancies
- Mechanical – 126 vacancies
- Electronics/Instrumentation – 56 vacancies.
- Upper age limit to apply for these positions is 27 years, as on 10 June 2021.
- To be eligible to apply, candidates should have appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021.
- Only the scores of GATE 2021 will be considered for this recruitment.
- Selected candidates will be placed in the pay scale between Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,40,000.
- Selected candidates will also undergo a one-year training at various NTPC plants.
- Before the final selection, candidates are required to go through a medical examination by the NTPC medical board.
How to apply?
- Candidates who wish to apply must log in to the official NTPC website.
- At the time of filling out the application form, candidates are required to upload a passport-size photograph as well as a signature sample.
- Once the application form has been submitted, candidates will receive a Unique Registration Number, which must be quoted in all future communication.
- Ensure that the data entered by you is accurate. Once the form has been submitted, no changes can be made to it.
- A non-refundable application fee of Rs 300 must be paid at the time of submission of the form.
- Only Indian nationals are eligible to apply.
- All further communication will be carried out only via email.
- Applications must be submitted online. No paper/manual application will be entertained.
Important dates:
Registrations open on 21 May 2021
End date of registration 10 June 2021
To access the official notification, click here.
(Edited by Yoshita Rao)