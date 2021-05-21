NTPC Recruitment 2021: 280 Engineer Vacancies, Salary Up To Rs 1.4 Lakh/Month

An official notification has been released by National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) to fill 280 Executive Engineer vacancies.

Things to know:

Eligible and interested candidates must fill out the application form on or before 10 June 2021.

Engineering executive trainees in the following fields are eligible to apply:

Electrical – 98 vacancies Mechanical – 126 vacancies Electronics/Instrumentation – 56 vacancies.

Upper age limit to apply for these positions is 27 years, as on 10 June 2021.

To be eligible to apply, candidates should have appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021.

Only the scores of GATE 2021 will be considered for this recruitment.

Selected candidates will be placed in the pay scale between Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,40,000.

Selected candidates will also undergo a one-year training at various NTPC plants.

Before the final selection, candidates are required to go through a medical examination by the NTPC medical board.

How to apply?

Candidates who wish to apply must log in to the official NTPC website.

At the time of filling out the application form, candidates are required to upload a passport-size photograph as well as a signature sample.

Once the application form has been submitted, candidates will receive a Unique Registration Number, which must be quoted in all future communication.

Ensure that the data entered by you is accurate. Once the form has been submitted, no changes can be made to it.

A non-refundable application fee of Rs 300 must be paid at the time of submission of the form.

Only Indian nationals are eligible to apply.

All further communication will be carried out only via email.

Applications must be submitted online. No paper/manual application will be entertained.

Important dates:

Registrations open on 21 May 2021

End date of registration 10 June 2021

To access the official notification, click here.

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)