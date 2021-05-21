Readers only offer: Get additional Rs 200 off on 'The Better Home' powerful natural cleaners. Shop Now
From Filming Wildlife to Saving Nature: How a Bengaluru man Became an Earth Champion

When Kalyan Varma switched from corporate job to pursue wildlife photography, he could identify three birds. Now he is saving forests and wildlife

Kalyan Varma is a Bengaluru based naturalist, environment conservationist, photographer and documentary filmmaker who has won many accolades from BBC, National Geographic and the Karnataka State Forest Department. Interestingly, he graduated as a mechanical engineer in 2001 and excelled in the field. He then quit his job in 2014 to follow his passion. Since then he has worked extensively in conservation projects which have been published worldwide on platforms such as BBC Wildlife, Lonely Planet, The Guardian, Nature, National Geographic, Smithsonian, GEO among others.

Kalyan was recently featured as a part of the Sony BBC Earth initiative – ‘Earth Champions’ which recognises individuals who have contributed towards a sustainable future. The channel aims to celebrate heroes who are working tirelessly to inspire others and take a step towards a safer planet.

Watch the conversation with Kalyan here:

