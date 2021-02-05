AICTE Offers PG Scholarships Worth Up to Rs 12,400/PM; Here’s Who Can Apply

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) postgraduate scholarship has been announced and eligible students may apply until 28 February 2021. This scholarship has been initiated to encourage meritorious students pursuing their Master of Engineering, Master of Technology, Master of Architecture and Master of Pharmacy programs in AICTE approved programs or institutions.

Things to know

Last date on which students eligible for this AICTE scholarship must apply is 28 February 2021.

Thereafter the last date on which the verification process must be completed is 15 March 2021.

In case of a defective application form, students will have time until 15 February 2021 to make the changes.

Eligible students must have a valid GATE/GPAT score to apply for this scholarship.

Students who qualify for the GATE/GPAT exam after the date of admission shall not be eligible for the scholarship.

Students who are already in receipt of any kind of scholarship/stipend or salary etc. will not be eligible for this postgraduate scholarship.

The AICTE scholarship amount will amount to Rs 12,400 per month.

Documents you will need to upload

Scanned copy of GATE/GPAT score card

Scanned copy of the first page of your bank passbook having the details of beneficiary — name of the bank, bank account number, branch name and IFS Code

Do note: Only Aadhar active savings bank accounts will be considered since the scholarship is released through Aadhaar Bridge Payment System (ABPS) mode through Public Financial Management System (PFMS).

Only Aadhar active savings bank accounts will be considered since the scholarship is released through Aadhaar Bridge Payment System (ABPS) mode through Public Financial Management System (PFMS). No-frill account, Jan Dhan account, bank account having limits on transactions/credits and joint account are not permitted.

Bank accounts should not either be closed or transferred/shifted during the period of course.

Scanned copy of the valid category certificate for SC/ST, OBC & non-creamy layer (NCL) latest issued by the Competent Authority for OBC candidates only to be uploaded.

If you have any query, you can reach out to this helpline number 011-29581000, 011-29581333. For any further details, click here.

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)