UGC Announces 14,000 Scholarships, Stipends From Rs 3000 Per Month. Apply Now

Almost 14,000 scholarships are available under four different schemes. So find out which one is applicable for you.

Promotion

University Grants Commission (UGC), is offering merit-based scholarships to undergraduate and postgraduate students. Candidates who are eligible for the same can apply on or before 30 November, 2020 for four scholarships namely – UGC Ishan Uday Scholarship 2020, UGC Single Girl Child Scholarship 2020, UGC PG Rank Holders Scholarship and UGC SC ST Scholarship.

Things to know:

• Candidates can register at the National Scholarship Portal.

• Candidates will have to click on the new registration window to activate the registration process and generate login credentials.

• Once done, the candidates will be redirected to a page where they can apply.

• Candidates keen on applying for the scholarship must do so on or before 30 November, 2020.

• There are a total of four scholarships being made available for students.

UGC Ishan Uday Scholarship 2020

• Students from the North-East (NE) region of India are eligible to apply for this scholarship.

• The objective of this scholarship is to increase the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in NE Region.

• 10,000 scholarships are available under this scheme.

• Students pursuing a general degree course, technical and professional courses, including medical and paramedical courses are eligible to apply for this scholarship.

• Students applying for this scholarship must be domiciled in the NE region.

• The parents of the students applying for this scholarship, must not have an income exceeding Rs 4.5 lakhs from all sources.

• The student must have completed grade 12 successfully and also secured admission into the first year college programme.

• Students pursuing a course through the open university will not be eligible for this scholarship.

• Students will be eligible to Rs 5400 per month for general degree course and Rs 7800 per month for technical/medical/professional/paramedical courses.

For more details click here.

UGC Single Girl Child Scholarship 2020

• This scholarship is available for single girl students who are pursuing a postgraduate degree.

• The objective of this scholarship is to recognise the value of observance of small family norms.

• Under this scheme there are 300 scholarships available.

• Girl students up to the age of 30 at the time of admission in first year of PG courses are eligible.

• Students who qualify for this scholarship will be given an amount of Rs 36,200 per annum for a period of two years.

• Girl students who do not have any brother or who have a twin are also eligible to apply for this scholarship.

For more details click here.

Promotion

UGC PG Rank Holders Scholarship

• This scholarship is open to university rank holders who have managed to secure an ‘outstanding performance’ tag at the undergraduate level.

• The objective of this scholarship is to award merit, nurture talent, and also promote study in basic courses in the undergraduate level.

• This scholarship is not applicable to students pursuing a professional course.

• This scholarship is available to students pursuing their first PG Degree only.

• The student must be 30 years of age at the time of admission in the PG course.

• Students who are pursuing a degree via distance education will not be eligible to apply for this scholarship.

• There are 3000 scholarships available under this scheme.

• An amount of Rs 3100 per month will be awarded to the selected students. This is for a period of two years.

For more details click here.

UGC SC ST Scholarship

• The scheme has been initiated to help the deprived section of society and to provide them with an opportunity to undertake postgraduate level studies in professional subjects like Engineering & Technology, Management, Pharmacy etc.

• The objective of the scheme is to provide financial assistance to Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe candidates to pursue postgraduate level studies in professional subjects.

• Under this scheme, 1000 students will be provided with financial assistance.

• Students will be awarded with Rs 7800 per month for the duration of the PG and Rs 4500 per month for other courses.

• Students pursuing a course through distance education will not be eligible for this scholarship.

For more details click here.

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)