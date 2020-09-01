NFL, NHPC Are Recruiting Engineers & Graduates, Salary up to Rs 2 Lakh

NFL and NHPC are recruiting engineers and graduates for as many as 136 vacancies. Find out the eligibility, last date and how to apply for these government jobs.

The National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) and the NHPC have announced vacancies for 40 and 86 positions respectively in engineering and managerial fields.

NFL

Important details:

Positions are open for experienced engineering graduates with a minimum of 60 per cent marks from a college of good repute.

30 and 45 years of age depending on the job applied for

Notification Date: 26 August 2020

26 August 2020 Last date of receipt of applications: 25 September 2020 and 01 October 2020 (for far-flung areas as mentioned in advertisement)

Selected candidates for NFL will be eligible for a salary of up to Rs 1,40,000 for the Engineer position, and up to Rs 2,00,000 for the Manager position.

NHPC

Important Details:

Only candidates registered with GATE 2020, UGC NET 2020 or CLAT 2020 can apply for these positions.

Certified Chartered Accountants and Management Accountants are also eligible to apply for the positions.

Internal candidates having the requisite qualifications may also apply for the roles.

Notification Date: 29 August 2020

29 August 2020 Last date of receipt of application: 28 September 2020

Selected candidates will be eligible for a salary of up to Rs 1,60,000

Only Indian nationals are eligible to apply for both the opportunities.

For more details click on the following links:

