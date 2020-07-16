Need photocopies of evaluated answer sheets? Or wondering how #CBSE marked students who didn’t give an exam? Get all details here. #Results #FAQ

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10 and 12 results have been announced. If you want to apply for revaluation of papers and verification of marks, these are the steps you have to follow.

Things to note:

Rechecking and revaluation is a sequential process where the marks awarded per copy will be calculated again, you can then request for a photocopy of the answer sheet and finally re-evaluate the answer sheet.

1. For Verification of Marks

Date: Submit your application between 17 July and 21 July till 5.00 p.m.

Charge: You will have to pay Rs 500 per subject.

2. Revaluation

Date: Submit your application between 6 August and 7 August till 5.00 p.m.

Charge: You will have to pay Rs 100 per question.

3. Obtaining Photocopy of the Evaluated Answer Sheets

Date: Submit the application between 1 August and 2 August by 5.00 p.m.

Charge: You will have to pay Rs 700 per answer sheet.

4. Evaluation Method Decoded

CBSE has come up with a formula to assign the marks of the papers that the students could not attempt.

For those students who have appeared in more than three subject examinations, they will be awarded the average of the marks obtained in the best three performing subjects.

For students who have appeared in only three subjects, the average marks obtained in the best two performing subjects will be awarded.

For a few students who were only able to attempt one or two subject examinations, results will be declared based on performance in the appeared subjects and performance in internal/practical project assessment.

5. No Merit List

Due to the COVID-19 situation, the board chose not to publish any merit list.

For all official notifications, click here to access the website.

