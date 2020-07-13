ISRO Launches Free 5-Day Online Course, With Award Completion Certificates

If you have signed up for any of the free online courses offered by ISRO, here is another from their stables. There are limited seats for a 5-day course on ‘Remote Sensing Applications in Agricultural Water Management’, provided through the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing.
What will you learn?
- Concepts and fundamentals of agricultural water management and the role of Earth Observation (EO) in water management.
- Remote sensing of irrigated crop area mapping and irrigation crop water requirements.
- Remote sensing of regional crop evapotranspiration estimation.
- Satellite remote sensing of soil moisture and global products.
- Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and advanced remote sensing for agricultural water management.
Eligibility and application process
- This course by ISRO is scheduled from 3 August to 7 August 2020.
- Those keen on applying can click here.
- Personal details like address, education, and profession need to be entered into the form.
- You are also required to upload a photograph and an identification proof.
- Professionals from the central or state governments, private organisations, NGOs, as well as students and researchers engaged in water management aspects of agriculture can apply.
Things to know
- There is no fee for this online course.
- A certificate of completion will be awarded to participants who complete 70 per cent attendance and score 40 per cent in the online examination.
- You can access the videos of the sessions here.
- No specific hardware/software is needed to access the classes. However, good speed of internet connectivity will be helpful. A desktop/laptop with a webcam and microphone is preferred.
For any queries, call +91-135-2524130 or e-mail dlp@iirs.gov.in. Click here to access the official brochure and here for the notification.
