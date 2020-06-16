ISRO Launches Free Online Course You Can Finish In a Week. Details Here!

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) through its centre the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS) is inviting applications for a free online course on Satellite Photogrammetry and its Applications.
What is ‘Satellite Photogrammetry’?
The course aims to focus on concepts and techniques to process and analyse stereo data from space-borne sensors. A few potential users of the technique are administrators, decision-makers, engineers, city-planners, natural resource scientists.
It is scheduled from 29 June – 03 July 2020.
What will you learn?
The course will introduce the participants to:
• Photogrammetric Concepts
• Satellite Photogrammetry
• Basics of GPS
• DEM and its derivatives
• Orthoimage generation
You can get more details about the free online course by clicking here.
Do note: Participants will have access to all the relevant course study materials like lecture slides, video lectures, open-source software and handouts of demonstrations, etc. through an IIRS-shared link. Additionally, all video lectures will also be uploaded on the YouTube channel.
Important dates
The course will commence on 29 June 2020 and will go on until 3 July 2020.
Things to know:
• There is no fee for this programme.
• The course is designed for professionals from central or state governments, private organisations, NGOs as well as students and researchers engaged in disaster management related activities.
• The course participants have to be duly sponsored by their university or institution and application should be forwarded through coordinators from respective organisations or centres.
• A certificate of completion will be awarded to participants on the basis of
– working professionals having a minimum of 70 per cent attendance and timely submission of all assignments and
– 70 per cent minimum attendance for students and appearing and clearing the online examination.
• You can access the lecture schedule here
• All course details will be uploaded on the official website here.
In case of any query, you can send an email to – edusat@iirs.gov.in/edusat2004@gmail.com.
