ISRO Launches Free Online Course You Can Finish In a Week. Details Here!

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) through its centre the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS) is inviting applications for a free online course on Satellite Photogrammetry and its Applications.

What is ‘Satellite Photogrammetry’?

The course aims to focus on concepts and techniques to process and analyse stereo data from space-borne sensors. A few potential users of the technique are administrators, decision-makers, engineers, city-planners, natural resource scientists.

It is scheduled from 29 June – 03 July 2020.

What will you learn?

The course will introduce the participants to:

• Photogrammetric Concepts

• Satellite Photogrammetry

• Basics of GPS

• DEM and its derivatives

• Orthoimage generation

You can get more details about the free online course by clicking here.

Do note: Participants will have access to all the relevant course study materials like lecture slides, video lectures, open-source software and handouts of demonstrations, etc. through an IIRS-shared link. Additionally, all video lectures will also be uploaded on the YouTube channel.

Important dates

The course will commence on 29 June 2020 and will go on until 3 July 2020.

Things to know:

• There is no fee for this programme.

• The course is designed for professionals from central or state governments, private organisations, NGOs as well as students and researchers engaged in disaster management related activities.

• The course participants have to be duly sponsored by their university or institution and application should be forwarded through coordinators from respective organisations or centres.

• A certificate of completion will be awarded to participants on the basis of

– working professionals having a minimum of 70 per cent attendance and timely submission of all assignments and

– 70 per cent minimum attendance for students and appearing and clearing the online examination.

• You can access the lecture schedule here

• All course details will be uploaded on the official website here.

In case of any query, you can send an email to – edusat@iirs.gov.in/edusat2004@gmail.com.

